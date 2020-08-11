Advertisement

DHSS report 50 new COVID-19 cases for the state

45 resident cases and 5 nonresident cases
DHSS reports 45 resident cases and 5 nonresident cases
DHSS reports 45 resident cases and 5 nonresident cases(KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,821 and 768 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,344 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,219 active cases.

Since March there have been 26 total deaths due to COVID-19.

So far there have been 290,744 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

COVID-19 case count for the state
COVID-19 case count for the state(KTUU)

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD-Recording

Baby born on a plane

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sky was born on Aug. 5 on a plane between Glenallen and Anchorage.(Chrystal Hicks)

News

Body of missing woman found in New Stuyahok

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
She was identified as 25-year-old Angelina Chunak of New Stuyahok.

Crime

Proposed ordinance would codify limits on APD’s use-of-force policies

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Many of the limitations already exist in APD's procedures, but would put them into municipal code.

News

Public can weigh in on Anchorage CARES Act funding appropriations

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The Anchorage Assembly is accepting public comment on how to appropriate CARES Act funds until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Latest News

News

Restaurants resisting mayor’s order appear in court this week

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
As Anchorage enters week two of its “Four Week Reset” local restaurants that chose not to comply with the mayor’s order to close indoor dining are defending their actions in court.

News

U.S. - Canada border crossings under tightening restrictions, including “Alaska Loophole”

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Fines are being levied and more travelers are being turned away after reports of Americans violating the terms of their entry into Canada.

News

Alaska primary election day is fast approaching but results could take a while

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Alaskans are voting in three ways for the Aug. 18 primaries: absentee voting, early in-person voting or voting in-person on election day. The process of counting absentee ballots and the amount of people voting by mail means results may not be known for a while.

News

DHSS report 69 new COVID-19 cases among residents and one nonresident

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 70 new COVID-19 cases for the state; 69 residents and one nonresident

News

UPDATE: SWAT situation over at Black Angus Inn, suspect arrested

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
APD arrest 33-year-old Dale J. Pederson

News

Some coastal Alaska communities expected to see long winter ferry service gaps

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:11 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
Some coastal Alaska communities will see long gaps in ferry service this winter, according to a draft operating plan released by the Department of Transportation.