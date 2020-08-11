DHSS report 50 new COVID-19 cases for the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,821 and 768 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,344 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,219 active cases.

Since March there have been 26 total deaths due to COVID-19.

So far there have been 290,744 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

COVID-19 case count for the state (KTUU)

