DHSS report 50 new COVID-19 cases for the state
45 resident cases and 5 nonresident cases
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:03 PM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Department of Health and Social Services reported 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,821 and 768 total nonresident cases.
Currently, there are 1,344 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,219 active cases.
Since March there have been 26 total deaths due to COVID-19.
So far there have been 290,744 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.
