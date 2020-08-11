Advertisement

Public can weigh in on Anchorage CARES Act funding appropriations

The microphone for public testimony at the Anchorage Assembly lights up as a resident approaches the podium.
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Assembly is accepting public comment on how to appropriate CARES Act funds until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The assembly plans to vote Tuesday on how the remaining funds will be allocated, though they have six priorities including economic stimulus, family support, housing and homelessness, public health and safety, community investments, and municipal response.

The Municipality of Anchorage was granted $156 million for COVID-19 mitigation and the assembly has already allocated $22.5 million of that total.

Public testimony will be heard on how the remaining funding should be spent. Testimony can be submitted on the CARES Act funding website. Testimony can also be submitted verbally by calling 907-343-4311 to leave a message that will be forwarded on to the assembly.

Money that has already been allocated went to six different areas. Outdoor public lands program received $3 million to fund community infrastructure programs that are intended to employ those who are out of work due to the pandemic.

Child care assistance received $10 million so that childcare facilities can reduce tuition and pay for safety measures and rent.

The assembly allocated $6 million for grants to small businesses and nonprofits. Another $3 million went to rental and mortgage assistance, $1.5 million to administration flexibility fund and assembly response got $225,000.

For more information about CARES funds that have already been allocated, visit the Anchorage Assembly CARES Act funding webpage.

