Restaurants resisting mayor’s order appear in court this week

Two restaurants opened their dining rooms on Thursday, in support of Kriner's Diner's decision to ignore municipal mandates.(KTUU)
By Grant Robinson
Published: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Anchorage enters week two of its “Four Week Reset” local restaurants that chose not to comply with the mayor’s order to close indoor dining are defending their actions in court.

On Monday, Little Dipper Diner was ordered by a judge to close its indoor dining. The restaurant on Dimond Boulevard chose to open last week after Kriner’s Diner refused to close its indoor dining.

The Municipality of Anchorage filed a civil lawsuit against Kriner’s Diner last week and was successful in obtaining a court order requiring the restaurant to close its indoor dining. That order was issued Friday, and when the restaurant continued to offer dine-in services Saturday, the Muni requested a hearing seeking to have Kriner’s held in contempt of court. That hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Attorney Blake Fulton Quackenbush is representing both restaurants.

He declined to comment on the cases, but his office provided a brief that rebuts the Muni’s request.

A source in the Anchorage Municipal Attorney’s office said that late Monday afternoon, Kriner’s filed a motion to have the judge’s original order requiring them to close be reversed.

