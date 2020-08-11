Storms bring rain Tuesday that could last through Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be cloudy on Tuesday with 10 mph winds and a high of 63 degrees. Early rain showers should last through much of the day. Tuesday night we drop down to 51 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies, light winds as well as a 60 percent chance of some more rain. Anchorage

will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 67 degrees. Plus, storms will increase rain chances again into the 40-50 percent range on Wednesday. Wednesday night we drop down to 50 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be mostly cloudy as we warm up to 69 degrees on Thursday.

After a semi dry day yesterday, once again our region is being dominated by low pressure storms on Tuesday. Storms are moving out of the Copper River Basin towards the Interior to the north. Another system is moving north to south through Prince William Sound while storms in Southwest Alaska are moving into Cook Inlet en route toward Southcentral. Most of these storms are less severe and should not be thunderstorm producing as we saw the last couple of days (on Sunday), but we will see extensive cloud cover across the region with areas of rain. Especially, from the storms moving in from the southwest and up Cook Inlet (northern Cook Inlet and into the Anchorage area) that will lead to showers for Tuesday afternoon across much of Southcentral. As our atmosphere further destabilizes then thunderstorm development on Tuesday could be likely for the Susitna Valley, Anchorage and Western Kenai Peninsula. While some areas stay dry, locations that do see rain could have some heavy downpour at times. As storms exit the Copper River Basin, rain will continue but will not be as widespread compared to Monday. On Wednesday the rain that does fall will be less in strength and coverage compared to Tuesday. The early Wednesday storms over Southcentral will slowly exit southward Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. So far, our middle of the work week, looks to keep the clouds and showers going.

For the extended period, Friday through Monday, storms south of the Aleutian Islands head east into the Gulf by Saturday. It is still too soon to tell how close these storms will approach the north Gulf Coast delivering rain and wind. Therefore, estimated wind strengths and rain totals for the Southwest and Southcentral will be revisited as we get closer to the weekend but either way these storms should weaken by Monday. The Western Aleutians should see storms pushing in from the west on Friday. These low pressure systems will approach the western Aleutians on Friday bringing rain as well as Small Craft Advisory Winds (24-38 mph). As the storms approach the central Aleutians and Bering Sea these winds could strengthen into Gale Force Winds (39-54 mph) by Saturday afternoon. We can expect rainfall with these systems as well Friday through Monday.

