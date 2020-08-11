US Department of Treasury asks to meet with Municipality over proposed use of CARES Funds

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Department of Treasury Office of the Inspector General has requested a meeting with Anchorage officials regarding the Municipality’s proposed use of CARES Act funds.

According to an email obtained by KTUU, which was sent to all Assembly members, Municipal Manager Bill Falsey, and Chief of Staff Jason Bockenstedt, the department received “several complaints” in regards to the proposed plan and first gathered information by speaking with the State of Alaska. Now, an audit manager for the federal department has requested a phone meeting with city officials on either Wednesday or Thursday to discuss the matter further.

Assembly Chair Felix Rivera said he had no comment Tuesday afternoon.

The Assembly is set to vote on a proposed framework for the municipality’s CARES funds at their meeting Tuesday, though the vote could be delayed if the body agrees to that during the meeting.

The US Department of Treasury sent this email to Anchorage officials Monday afternoon. (Matt Leseman)

This is a developing story.

