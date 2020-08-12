Advertisement

Alaska seine fishing crew rescues green sea turtle from getting tangled in net

Fishermen rescue green sea turtle from getting caught in net
Fishermen rescue green sea turtle from getting caught in net(Ben Dolph)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:57 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A sight rarely seen in Alaska, a fishing crew preparing to set their net just south of Prince of Wales Island on Aug. 5, came across a green sea turtle by their boat. Ben Dolph and Jes Ernest were on that boat and decided to help the turtle and bring it to safety before it could get caught in the net and drown. So the pair brought the temporary crew member on board.

Dolph says the turtle was not super happy about being picked up and hissed at him. But shortly after being on the boat, the turtle took a nap while the crew continued to seine.

Barbara Mahoney, a biologist with the National Marine Fisheries Service in Anchorage, says the last time a green sea turtle was documented was back in 2002 in Kodiak.

Mahoney went on to say turtles are cold-blooded and prefer warmer water and that this turtle probably originated from Mexico, and that the turtle might have gotten caught in a current that brought it to Alaska.

Dolph and Ernest say it was a great experience and something they had never seen before, they also named the turtle Dory.

When they were done fishing for the day, Dolph and Ernest returned Dory back to the ocean.

