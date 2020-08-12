Alaska Senate president faces Republican primary challenge

(AP) - Alaska’s state Senate President will be challenged for her Anchorage seat in the upcoming state Republican primary.

Alaska Public Media reports that Cathy Giessel will face challenger Roger Holland in the Aug. 18 primary election. Holland criticizes Giessel’s leadership of the Senate.

She says her approach reflects the importance of compromise in governing. Giessel is a lifelong Alaska resident who has served in the Senate for 10 years, with two years as president. Holland has lived in Alaska for 11 years and says Giessel has lost touch with her role as a Republican senator in a Republican state.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.