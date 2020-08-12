Advertisement

Alaska Senate president faces Republican primary challenge

Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel speaks with Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich on the Senate floor on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. The House adjourned Tuesday after passing a bill ratifying plans for federal coronavirus relief aid but the Senate remained in session. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)
Alaska Senate President Cathy Giessel speaks with Senate Minority Leader Tom Begich on the Senate floor on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Juneau, Alaska. The House adjourned Tuesday after passing a bill ratifying plans for federal coronavirus relief aid but the Senate remained in session. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer)(Becky Bohrer | AP)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Alaska’s state Senate President will be challenged for her Anchorage seat in the upcoming state Republican primary.

Alaska Public Media reports that Cathy Giessel will face challenger Roger Holland in the Aug. 18 primary election. Holland criticizes Giessel’s leadership of the Senate.

She says her approach reflects the importance of compromise in governing. Giessel is a lifelong Alaska resident who has served in the Senate for 10 years, with two years as president. Holland has lived in Alaska for 11 years and says Giessel has lost touch with her role as a Republican senator in a Republican state.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD-Recording

VIDEO: Assembly passes controversial building purchase ordinance

Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Anchorage Assembly voted Tuesday night to pass the controversial AO 2020-66, which authorizes the municipality to move forward with the purchase of four buildings around Anchorage to be converted into homeless and addiction treatment services.

Business

Shuttered businesses becoming more common in Anchorage

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
As many Anchorage businesses fight to stay afloat, others have stopped serving customers altogether. Of the latter group, some have closed their doors so that they might hopefully reopen in the future.

News

House Oversight Committee requests investigations into Army Corps, EPA over Pebble Mine permitting

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The requests for investigation were welcomed by both the company looking to develop the mine and its opponents.

News

With low COVID numbers, some Southeast school districts are preparing to fully reopen

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Some school districts across Southeast Alaska are planning to fully reopen to in-person classes five days per week, but that could change if COVID-19 case numbers rise.

Latest News

News

Kriner’s Diner and Municipality reach settlement in court

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Kriner’s Diner and the Municipality of Anchorage reached a settlement shortly before their scheduled court hearing on Tuesday.

News

Sladen Strong: family and friends of Sladen Mohl use tragedy to raise awareness against drunk driving

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
A small group of friends and family met at the Anchorage Overlook to dedicate a bench in Sladen Mohl’s honor hoping to raise awareness against drunk driving.

Crime

Cold case closed after investigators tie DNA of suspect to murder of a 17-year-old in Sitka

Updated: 14 hours ago
Investigators used genealogy databases to find the suspect.

Back 2 School

School Buses and COVID-19 Safety

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
School Districts across the state are working on how to adjust student transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

DHSS report 50 new COVID-19 cases for the state

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 45 resident cases and 5 nonresident cases

News

Body of missing woman found in New Stuyahok

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:09 AM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
She was identified as 25-year-old Angelina Chunak of New Stuyahok.