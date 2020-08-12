Anchorage Pioneer Home announces 8 more COVID-19 cases

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Eight more people have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Anchorage Pioneer Home. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services confirmed the cases Wednesday.

DHSS says seven elders and one staff member tested positive. These cases are in addition to the four prior cases announced in early August, bringing the total number of cases at the home to 12.

10 Elders

2 Staff members

According to DHSS, “The most recent cases involving elders are in residents living in two separate neighborhoods, with all but one of the cases being from the same neighborhood as the cases reported last week. All residents who have tested positive are currently in isolation within the home and no residents have been hospitalized at this time.”

DHSS has put the following guidance in place for the entire Anchorage Pioneer Home:

All elders who test positive are being placed into isolation and if possible will have dedicates staffing.

All employees who tested positive and self-isolating at home.

The Anchorage Pioneer Home continues to undergo thorough daily sanitizing of all resident rooms in the home and all common areas including doorknobs, handrails, dining areas, workspaces, restrooms and break areas.

All current testing has been completed for residents living in the home and all test results are back from Pioneer Home staff.

Weekly resident and staff testing will continue until further notice, in addition to immediate testing of anyone who shows symptoms.

“It always causes us great concern when this virus makes its way into our vulnerable populations, which is why I appreciate the swift and responsive actions taken at the home to ensure all affected residents and staff are receiving proper care and monitoring,” said Dr. Anne Zink, Chief Medical Officer.

The Anchorage Pioneer Home has been closed to visitors since March 17, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.