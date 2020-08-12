Advertisement

DHSS reports one new death and 68 new COVID-19 cases for the state

DHSS reports 62 residents and 6 nonresident new cases of COVID-19
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:59 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports one new death and 62 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,881 and 774 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,359 total recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,269 active cases.

Since March there have been 27 total deaths due to COVID-19.

So far there have been 292,582 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking HERE.

