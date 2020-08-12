Don’t rule out a light shower or two as the sun tries to peek

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday with light winds and a high of 67 degrees. A light shower or two is possible while the sun looks to peek out as well on Wednesday. Wednesday night we drop down to 51 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Anchorage will be partly sunny on Thursday with light winds and a high of 69 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 50 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Looking ahead, with light winds we will be mostly cloudy as we warm up to 71 degrees on Friday.

Storms are slowly dropping down from the northwest towards the southeast through Southcentral. The system will continue to move across Southcentral on Wednesday and should exit to the east by Wednesday night. We can expect scattered to widespread rain showers for Southcentral as well as possible thunderstorm activity. Wednesday afternoon, isolated thunderstorms will develop from the eastern Kenai northward across the Chugach and Talkeetna mountains and may drift into some valley locations in the Matanuska, Susitna, and Copper River Valley. Drier air moving in from the north might help to stifle some of the heavier rain and thunderstorm activity, especially near Prince William Sound. High pressure should start moving in from the west, but storm energy will be present as well so it will be interesting to see which system starts to have more of an influence. Do to that scenario, we cannot rule out more rain showers for Thursday. For the most part, winds should be on the lighter side with sea breezes along the coast and maybe slightly stronger winds along Turnagain Arm and some higher elevations. For the extended period, Saturday through Tuesday, storms should move out of the north Pacific and into the Western Aleutians this weekend. As the storms approach the western central Aleutians and Bering Sea the associated winds could strengthen into Gale Force Winds (39-54 mph) by Saturday. We can expect rainfall with these systems as well Saturday through Monday. Storms look to move into the Bering Strait early next week with the potential to bring rain showers to the coast.

