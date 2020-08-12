Flights from Alaska to Germany are coming in 2021

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you are thinking of traveling in 2021, just announced Wednesday morning, Condor Airlines will have flights between Frankfurt, Germany and Anchorage, Alaska.

In a news release from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Condor Airlines began selling seats for flights Wednesday. The flights will be starting in May of 2021.

“We’re very excited to see Condor come back next year and look forward to the return of our other international carriers,” said ANC Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak.

Flights will be available Tuesdays beginning May 25, Thursdays beginning June 27, and Saturdays beginning May 22.

These nonstop flights are estimated to take close to 10 hours, according to Condor Airlines’ website.

The flights are expected to end in September of the same year as pointed out in the news release.

