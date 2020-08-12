Advertisement

Flights from Alaska to Germany are coming in 2021

(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you are thinking of traveling in 2021, just announced Wednesday morning, Condor Airlines will have flights between Frankfurt, Germany and Anchorage, Alaska.

In a news release from Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Condor Airlines began selling seats for flights Wednesday. The flights will be starting in May of 2021.

“We’re very excited to see Condor come back next year and look forward to the return of our other international carriers,” said ANC Airport Manager Jim Szczesniak.

Flights will be available Tuesdays beginning May 25, Thursdays beginning June 27, and Saturdays beginning May 22.

These nonstop flights are estimated to take close to 10 hours, according to Condor Airlines’ website.

The flights are expected to end in September of the same year as pointed out in the news release.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Web Exclusive

Aperture: Cameras from the Anchorage Museum Collection

Updated: 1 hours ago
A look at some of the photos in the exhibit.

News

Alaska Senate president faces Republican primary challenge

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Cathy Giessel will face challenger Roger Holland in the Aug. 18 primary election. Holland criticizes Giessel’s leadership of the Senate.

VOD-Recording

VIDEO: Assembly passes controversial building purchase ordinance

Updated: 3 hours ago
The Anchorage Assembly voted Tuesday night to pass the controversial AO 2020-66, which authorizes the municipality to move forward with the purchase of four buildings around Anchorage to be converted into homeless and addiction treatment services.

Business

Shuttered businesses becoming more common in Anchorage

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
As many Anchorage businesses fight to stay afloat, others have stopped serving customers altogether. Of the latter group, some have closed their doors so that they might hopefully reopen in the future.

Latest News

News

House Oversight Committee requests investigations into Army Corps, EPA over Pebble Mine permitting

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
The requests for investigation were welcomed by both the company looking to develop the mine and its opponents.

News

With low COVID numbers, some Southeast school districts are preparing to fully reopen

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Some school districts across Southeast Alaska are planning to fully reopen to in-person classes five days per week, but that could change if COVID-19 case numbers rise.

News

Kriner’s Diner and Municipality reach settlement in court

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Kriner’s Diner and the Municipality of Anchorage reached a settlement shortly before their scheduled court hearing on Tuesday.

News

Sladen Strong: family and friends of Sladen Mohl use tragedy to raise awareness against drunk driving

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
A small group of friends and family met at the Anchorage Overlook to dedicate a bench in Sladen Mohl’s honor hoping to raise awareness against drunk driving.

Crime

Alaska Cold case closed after investigators tie DNA of suspect to murder of a 17-year-old in Sitka

Updated: 17 hours ago
Investigators used genealogy databases to find the suspect.

Back 2 School

School Buses and COVID-19 Safety

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
School Districts across the state are working on how to adjust student transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.