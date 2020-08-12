Kriner’s Diner and Municipality reach settlement in court

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kriner’s Diner and the Municipality of Anchorage reached a settlement shortly before their scheduled court hearing on Tuesday. This settlement means the diner will have to follow the city’s emergency order to close indoor dining.

This agreement comes after the two parties went back and forth in court last week while Kriner’s refused to stop dine-in service Saturday, prompting the city to try and have the restaurant owners held in contempt of court.

During today’s hearing, assistant municipal attorney Linda Johnson said the city is not trying to take anybody to jail over this case. In an email to KTUU, attorney Blake Quackenbush who represents the restaurant said the terms of the agreement state Kriner’s does not have to pay the city if they don’t want to. Quackenbush said the diner plans on making a donation to the Food Bank of Alaska.

The agreement was applauded by Alaska Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth who said he understood how high the emotions got surrounding the case.

“A lesson for a lot of people in terms of keeping talking and listening to both sides,” Aarseth said.

The exact wording of the settlement is still being worked out, and both attorneys said they would have it to judge Aarseth in writing by Wednesday morning.

