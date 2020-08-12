Advertisement

Kriner’s Diner and Municipality reach settlement in court

Kriner's Diner and Municipality of Anchorage reached a settlement in court before their scheduled hearing on Tuesday.
Kriner's Diner and Municipality of Anchorage reached a settlement in court before their scheduled hearing on Tuesday.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 5:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kriner’s Diner and the Municipality of Anchorage reached a settlement shortly before their scheduled court hearing on Tuesday. This settlement means the diner will have to follow the city’s emergency order to close indoor dining.

This agreement comes after the two parties went back and forth in court last week while Kriner’s refused to stop dine-in service Saturday, prompting the city to try and have the restaurant owners held in contempt of court.

During today’s hearing, assistant municipal attorney Linda Johnson said the city is not trying to take anybody to jail over this case. In an email to KTUU, attorney Blake Quackenbush who represents the restaurant said the terms of the agreement state Kriner’s does not have to pay the city if they don’t want to. Quackenbush said the diner plans on making a donation to the Food Bank of Alaska.

The agreement was applauded by Alaska Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth who said he understood how high the emotions got surrounding the case.

“A lesson for a lot of people in terms of keeping talking and listening to both sides,” Aarseth said.

The exact wording of the settlement is still being worked out, and both attorneys said they would have it to judge Aarseth in writing by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sladen Strong: family and friends of Sladen Mohl use tragedy to raise awareness against drunk driving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
A small group of friends and family met at the Anchorage Overlook to dedicate a bench in Sladen Mohl’s honor hoping to raise awareness against drunk driving.

Crime

Cold case closed after investigators tie DNA of suspect to murder of a 17-year-old in Sitka

Updated: 2 hours ago
Investigators used genealogy databases to find the suspect.

Back 2 School

School Buses and COVID-19 Safety

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jill Burke
School Districts across the state are working on how to adjust student transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

DHSS report 50 new COVID-19 cases for the state

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 45 resident cases and 5 nonresident cases

Latest News

VOD-Recording

Baby born on a plane

Updated: 10 hours ago
Sky was born on Aug. 5 on a plane between Glenallen and Anchorage.(Chrystal Hicks)

News

Body of missing woman found in New Stuyahok

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
She was identified as 25-year-old Angelina Chunak of New Stuyahok.

Crime

Proposed ordinance would codify limits on APD’s use-of-force policies

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Matt Leseman
Many of the limitations already exist in APD's procedures, but would put them into municipal code.

News

Public can weigh in on Anchorage CARES Act funding appropriations

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The Anchorage Assembly is accepting public comment on how to appropriate CARES Act funds until 2 p.m. Tuesday.

News

Restaurants resisting mayor’s order appear in court this week

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
As Anchorage enters week two of its “Four Week Reset” local restaurants that chose not to comply with the mayor’s order to close indoor dining are defending their actions in court.

News

U.S. - Canada border crossings under tightening restrictions, including “Alaska Loophole”

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Fines are being levied and more travelers are being turned away after reports of Americans violating the terms of their entry into Canada.