Advertisement

Stein Mart files for bankruptcy, may close all locations

Stein Mart has announced it is filing for bankruptcy, and it plans to close most, if not all locations.
Stein Mart has announced it is filing for bankruptcy, and it plans to close most, if not all locations.(WKYT)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Stein Mart has announced its filing for bankruptcy, and it expects to close a significant amount of its locations as a result.

CEO Hunt Hawkins said the effects of the coronavirus on the economy and the existing retail environment are the prime reasons for the decision.

“The company has determined that the best strategy to maximize value will be a liquidation of its assets pursuant to an organized going out of business sale,” Hawkins said in a news release. “The Company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business.”

Stein Mart operates 281 stores across 30 states. It was founded in Mississippi in 1908.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Search finished at Shreveport hospital, gunman not found; now a statewide manhunt

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Police are searching for a gunman in the hospital.

National

North Carolina woman who grew up on a plantation turns 103

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
A North Carolina woman who grew up on a plantation turned 103 years old.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

Web Exclusive

Aperture: Cameras from the Anchorage Museum Collection

Updated: 17 minutes ago
A look at some of the photos in the exhibit.

National

Media mogul Sumner Redstone dies at 97

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Sumner Redstone, who built a media empire from his family’s drive-in movie chain, has died. He was 97.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden, Harris to make unusual campaign debut in virus era

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

National

3 dead, 6 in hospital after train derails in Scotland

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police, several ambulances, an air ambulance and fire engines were at the scene.

National

Companies test antibody drugs to treat, prevent COVID-19

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
These drugs are believed to last for a month or more and could give quick, temporary immunity to people at high risk of infection, such as health workers and housemates of someone with COVID-19.

National Politics

Trump congratulates QAnon supporter Greene on Georgia win

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Marjorie Taylor Greene is part of a growing list of candidates who have expressed support for QAnon, a conspiracy theory centered on the baseless belief that Trump is waging a secret campaign against enemies in the “deep state” and a child sex trafficking ring run by satanic pedophiles and cannibals.

National

New Xbox to launch in November

Updated: 1 hour ago
The new console’s price hasn’t been announced, but some experts speculate it will cost around $500.

National

Shooting at Shreveport, La., hospital; Suspect sought

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Authorities are searching for a shooting suspect at a Shreveport, La., hospital.