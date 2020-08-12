The showers go through mid-week, then sunshine takes over and warms up our August.
From Thursday into the weekend, highs will range from 65 to 75 degrees!
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure will build into southwest Alaska Wednesday, bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures. The showers hang around southcentral through Wednesday, but by Thursday the same high pressure comes our way with sunshine and drier conditions.
