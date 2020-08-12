’Trust no one new’--Former Gov Sarah Palin offers advice to Sen. Kamala Harris

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -

Former Gov. Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, offered some advice to Sen. Kamala Harris as she begins her own campaign attempting to be the first woman vice president in the United States.

"Congrats to the democrat VP pick! Climb upon Geraldine Ferraro's and my shoulders, and from the most amazing view in your life consider lessons we learned:"

Palin, had six pieces of advice she called "lessons learned."

The first lesson: "out of the chute trust no one new," Palin wrote on her website.

Palin had been Alaska's governor for less than two years and was not known nationally when former Sen. John McCain, the 2008 GOP presidential nominee, chose her as his running mate. She was criticized for some of her interview performances and political gaffes, but also gave the McCain camp a bump in the polls after her selection was announced.

Harris is the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major party, and only the fourth woman in history to be chosen for one of their presidential tickets.

Palin said shaking hands with people along the trail was the "MOST fun thing!" and wrote to Harris "don't forget the women who came before you."

Her final advice was to have fun during the campaign.

“This IS the greatest country in the world and hopefully you’ll be blessed beyond belief, like I was, with meeting new people from all walks of life and see just how great it is!”

