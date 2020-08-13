19 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Juneau’s Kensington Mine

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The City and Borough of Juneau reported on Wednesday that 19 workers at Kensington Mine have tested positive for COVID-19.

The mine, owned by Coeur Mining, is approximately 45 miles north of Juneau. State public health officials are in the process of identifying close contacts of the positive cases and will quarantine additional people as needed, CBJ staff said.

Kensington Mine has roughly 386 employees with around 250 workers at the site at any one time.

Three workers started showing signs of COVID over the weekend. CBJ said the workers were immediately quarantined in an isolation facility in Juneau and tested for the virus.

After three workers tested positive, another 210 employees were tested on Monday and Wednesday. The first round of testing showed that an additional 16 workers had tested positive. Those workers were also brought to a Juneau isolation facility to quarantine.

Another 94 tests are pending, CBJ said.

“All other employees will remain at the mine site until the remaining site-wide test results have been received,” CBJ said. Workers will need to show a negative test before returning to the mine.

