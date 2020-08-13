Advertisement

Alaskans on unemployment to get an extra $300 weekly in benefits

File photo
File photo(File)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Beginning this month, Alaskans who are receiving unemployment insurance benefits will be getting an increase of $300 weekly. Governor Mike Dunleavy’s office made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

“After reviewing in detail all of the federal unemployment aid options presented to me and my team, choosing to give $300 more per week allows us to use the state’s unemployment trust fund and helps us to best serve Alaskans who need unemployment assistance across the entire state as they weather a very difficult period in our history,” said Gov. Dunleavy.

Under the governor’s authorization, the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development will begin the FEMA application process and utilize state UI Trust Funds for the benefits.

Since March 1, approximately 88,000 Alaskans have received unemployment insurance benefits, according to the governor’s office.

Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Tamika Ledbetter stated, “This option ensures additional resources to UI claimants in the quickest manner possible without compromising the state budget. It also keeps in place increased benefits during the time period leading to a longer-term Congressional solution.”

According to the governor’s office, “The program has paid out through a combination of federal and state funds, nearly $700 million with approximately $89 million of that amount going out to independent business owners.”

For more information about unemployment insurance benefits, click here.

To estimate your potential benefits you can use this link for the worksheet.

According to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development website, In Alaska, you can receive a minimum weekly benefit amount of $56 up to a maximum of $370 per week.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHSS reports 82 new COVID-19 cases for Alaska residents

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Currently, there are 1,360 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,363 active cases.

Garden

Growing AK: Putting peas up for winter

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
With veggies ready to harvest, here is some guidance on preserving your peas.

Garden

Growing AK Pea Preps 5 P

Updated: 2 hours ago
When it comes time to pick your peas, ripeness depends on what you like.

Consumer

Operation Downtown Dine-out assists downtown businesses

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Operation Downtown Dine-out being set up across downtown Anchorage parking spaces

Latest News

Web Exclusive

Exploring the “Aperture”exhibit at the Anchorage Museum

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
If you are a fan of photography and history than the “Aperture: Cameras from the Anchorage Museum Collection” exhibit is a great place to stop.

Back 2 School

Free Parking, UAA won’t charge students & staff to park on campus

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
With a limited number of students and staff actually set to be on campus this coming fall semester UAA has decided to remove their parking permit requirements.

News

Academic support day camps offer space and supervision for virtual learners

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
As kids head back to school virtually, working parents are faced with a tough situation balancing work with new school schedules. Some local businesses are adjusting their plans to help bridge the gap.

News

Family wants fatal officer-involved shooting case reopened

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Department of Law spokesperson Maria Bahr says the video was among the investigation materials the Juneau Police Department provided the office.

News

U.S. Health Secretary Azar visits Alaska Native Medical Center

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Azar toured the ANMC campus and met with Alaskan congressional delegation along with Alaska’s DHSS commissioner Adam Crum for a roundtable discussion about the health issues facing Native Alaskan communities across the state. The HHS secretary said Alaska is near and dear to his heart visiting previously in the early 2000′s.

News

SWAT Situation on 6000 block E 22nd Avenue Scene now cleared

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Eventually, Val Tapusoa was taken into custody on an outstanding felony, officers also arrested Matavale Vevesi JR. and charged him with hindering and resisting.