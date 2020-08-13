Alaskans on unemployment to get an extra $300 weekly in benefits

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Beginning this month, Alaskans who are receiving unemployment insurance benefits will be getting an increase of $300 weekly. Governor Mike Dunleavy’s office made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

“After reviewing in detail all of the federal unemployment aid options presented to me and my team, choosing to give $300 more per week allows us to use the state’s unemployment trust fund and helps us to best serve Alaskans who need unemployment assistance across the entire state as they weather a very difficult period in our history,” said Gov. Dunleavy.

Under the governor’s authorization, the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development will begin the FEMA application process and utilize state UI Trust Funds for the benefits.

Since March 1, approximately 88,000 Alaskans have received unemployment insurance benefits, according to the governor’s office.

Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Dr. Tamika Ledbetter stated, “This option ensures additional resources to UI claimants in the quickest manner possible without compromising the state budget. It also keeps in place increased benefits during the time period leading to a longer-term Congressional solution.”

According to the governor’s office, “The program has paid out through a combination of federal and state funds, nearly $700 million with approximately $89 million of that amount going out to independent business owners.”

According to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development website, In Alaska, you can receive a minimum weekly benefit amount of $56 up to a maximum of $370 per week.

