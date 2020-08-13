ASD high schools to begin conditioning only practices on Aug. 17

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District says high schools will be able to start conditioning only practices for the fall sports season starting Monday, Aug. 17.

“Guidance from the Alaska State Activities Association (ASAA) allows districts to begin fall sports even when schools are opening in a high-risk, distance-delivery model. Unlike many schools that operate with more than 1,000 students daily when face-to-face, sports practices are optional and can operate outside in small groups of less than 50 students when scheduled by ability level (Varsity, JV, and C team),” wrote ASD in a letter to families.

The district says the conditioning-only practices will allow athletes to maintain 10 feet of distance while exercising. Plus, all participants will be screened daily before practice and will be required to wear a mask “when not engaged in vigorous physical activity.”

More detailed information about the safety protocols can be found on the ASD Sports and Activities page.

