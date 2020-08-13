Advertisement

Birx says college football players can get back on the field if they’re ‘ultra careful’

She shares what she told LSU Coach Ed Orgeron
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx believes there is a “way forward” when it comes to college football this fall.

In a sit-down interview with Gray Television Washington Bureau Chief Jacqueline Policastro, Birx shared the message she says she gave Louisiana State University Coach Ed Orgeron.

“They can, as great coaches, coach their team members on what they need to do every day to protect themselves,” Birx said. “Because one slip means infection in the team.”

Birx also shared what football players should do in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“When they travel, or when they’re in school, they need to do what I do,” Birx said. “I don’t come out of this mask. When I travel around the United States, I’ve not become COVID positive. I stay in hotels, I dine out, I do all the things that American people are doing. But I do them ultra-carefully.”

A number of college football conferences, like the Big Ten and PAC-12, have announced they will postpone their fall season. There are six conferences that have not yet made a decision: the SEC, the ACC, the Big 12, the Sun Belt Conference, the American Athletic Conference, and Conference USA.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

'They ruined everything': Family plans to sue after Houston funeral home mixes up bodies

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
The family says on the day of the funeral, they opened the casket and found a stranger inside, wearing their loved one's special Mexico soccer jersey.

National

Birx’s message to schools: Everybody should be wearing a mask

Updated: 1 hour ago

National

Funeral home delivered wrong body in casket to memorial, Houston family says

Updated: 1 hour ago
The family says the funeral home refunded their money after the incident, but they plan on filing a lawsuit.

News

’The police department is vehemently opposed’: APD on proposed ordinance to use of force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
The police don't support a new ordinance to restrict their use of force, but members of the public still want changes to be made.

Latest News

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

Economy

Assembly considers direction of CARES Act allocation

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Priority areas for allocation of COVID-19 relief funds were under consideration Wednesday at a continued meeting the Anchorage Assembly chambers.

Economy

July numbers show North Slope production on the rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Oil prices and production levels are on the rise in Alaska, but it might not be enough to combat the crash caused by COVID-19.

News

19 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Juneau’s Kensington Mine

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The City and Borough of Juneau reported on Wednesday that 19 workers at Kensington Mine have tested positive for COVID-19.

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

News

Municipal use of COVID relief funds for shelters contested after meeting with US Treasury

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Municipal officials met with representatives from the OIG Tuesday to discuss the proposed uses of the funds.