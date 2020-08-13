DHSS reports 82 new COVID-19 cases for Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports 82 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 3,963 and 787 total nonresident cases. That is an increase of 13 nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,360 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,363 active cases.

This is the numbers for COVID-19 cases in Alaska for August 13, 2020. (KTUU)

Since March there have been 27 total deaths due to COVID-19.

The new resident cases were charted in the following communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 30

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 2

Petersburg Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 15

Juneau: 6

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 4

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 8

Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 2

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Nome Census Area: 4

Kodiak Island Borough: 4

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

North Slope Borough: 1

So far there have been 294,053 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

