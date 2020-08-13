Advertisement

Exploring the “Aperture”exhibit at the Anchorage Museum

A cameras on display at the Anchorage Museum. It is part of the "Aperture: Cameras from the Anchorage Museum Collection" (Photo: Gilbert Cordova/KTUU)
A cameras on display at the Anchorage Museum. It is part of the "Aperture: Cameras from the Anchorage Museum Collection" (Photo: Gilbert Cordova/KTUU)(Gilbert Cordova (CUSTOM_CREDIT) | KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you are a fan of photography and history than the “Aperture: Cameras from the Anchorage Museum Collection” exhibit is a great place to stop.

It is important to note as of August 13, 2020, the Anchorage Museum is closed. Director and CEO of the Anchorage Museum, Julie Decker, said the decision was made in support of public health efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19. It is expected to reopen September 2.

Live: Exploring the “Aperture” exhibit at the Anchorage Museum

Posted by Channel 2 News, KTUU.com on Thursday, June 11, 2020

Decker said virtual exhibitions and programs will still continue throughout the month of August. The museum’s virtual programs range from summer camps to workshops and classes.

Channel 2′s Gilbert Cordova actually visited the exhibit earlier this year and in a two-part Facebook live.

According to the exhibit description online, “Cameras have been used in Alaska for more than 120 years. From documenting and surveying to artistic production and tourism, photographs have shaped our collective impressions of Alaska. Photographic images inform the way we imagine and experience our sense of place. The archival photographs and camera equipment in this collection spanning the 20th-century show how photographic technologies have changed and shaped the way we create and consume pictures and how we view Alaska’s history and its future.”

LIve: Exploring the “Aperture” exhibit at the Anchorage Museum (Part 2)

Posted by Channel 2 News, KTUU.com on Thursday, June 11, 2020

During the two-part Facebook live, Heather McClain, Curatorial practice specialist with the Anchorage Museum, walked us through one of a handful exhibits that compose the “Aperature” project.

“The technology and use of the camera was really innovative in people being able to document what they saw when they first came to Alaska. From the gold rush, from military and onwards, and to be able to send photographs in postcards home,” said McClain.

The “Aperture: Cameras from the Anchorage Museum Collection” exhibit is broken down into four themes:

  • Survey and documentation
  • Artist
  • Tourism
  • Everyday use

“So we really stressed and tried to find photographs that weren’t just of everyday scenes that you would see. We were very intentional to try to have images of and by women and people of color,” said McClain. “We know that’s one of the areas we are progressively working on and fill those holes in our collections.”

Caption

McClain says a lot of the cameras seen in the tourism section of the exhibit were donated by the users themselves. Many of whom the museum actually has their work on display.

If you are a camera lover, it is important to note that a lot of the cameras on display in this section are Kodaks and Pollards.

“Some of these cameras have never been on display before, which was part of the intention of getting these cameras out in conjunction with Aperature,” said McClain. “Aperature is all about photography, well you use cameras to take a photograph. So it kinda seemed like a great point to bring these pieces out.”

As mentioned previously in this article, the Aperature Project encompasses a handful of exhibits. The other exhibits are:

There are some more exhibits coming to the project in the next few months including a series of analog photographs by Rowan Renee, photos by Ben Huff as he looks at the natural, geopolitical and cultural forces that have shaped Adak Island and many more.

To see a list of exhibits, including ones online, click here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

Free Parking, UAA won’t charge students & staff to park on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
With a limited number of students and staff actually set to be on campus this coming fall semester UAA has decided to remove their parking permit requirements.

News

Academic support day camps offer space and supervision for virtual learners

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
As kids head back to school virtually, working parents are faced with a tough situation balancing work with new school schedules. Some local businesses are adjusting their plans to help bridge the gap.

News

Family wants fatal officer-involved shooting case reopened

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Department of Law spokesperson Maria Bahr says the video was among the investigation materials the Juneau Police Department provided the office.

News

U.S. Health Secretary Azar visits Alaska Native Medical Center

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Azar toured the ANMC campus and met with Alaskan congressional delegation along with Alaska’s DHSS commissioner Adam Crum for a roundtable discussion about the health issues facing Native Alaskan communities across the state. The HHS secretary said Alaska is near and dear to his heart visiting previously in the early 2000′s.

Latest News

News

SWAT Situation on 6000 block E 22nd Avenue Scene now cleared

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Eventually, Val Tapusoa was taken into custody on an outstanding felony, officers also arrested Matavale Vevesi JR. and charged him with hindering and resisting.

News

’The police department is vehemently opposed’: APD on proposed ordinance to use of force

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
The police don't support a new ordinance to restrict their use of force, but members of the public still want changes to be made.

Economy

Assembly passes resolution on remaining CARES Act allocations

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Priority areas for allocation of COVID-19 relief funds were under consideration Wednesday at a continued meeting the Anchorage Assembly chambers.

Economy

July numbers show North Slope production on the rise

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Oil prices and production levels are on the rise in Alaska, but it might not be enough to combat the crash caused by COVID-19.

News

19 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Juneau’s Kensington Mine

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The City and Borough of Juneau reported on Wednesday that 19 workers at Kensington Mine have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Municipal use of COVID relief funds for shelters contested after meeting with US Treasury

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Municipal officials met with representatives from the OIG Tuesday to discuss the proposed uses of the funds.