Advertisement

Growing AK: Putting peas up for winter

Pick, shuck, blanch and freeze
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:22 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When your garden is producing, you want to make sure you save some of that bounty for the winter. Peas produce abundantly in Alaska and we asked Master Gardener Tami Schlies the best way to preserve peas.

“For most vegetables to preserve them by freezing you do need to blanch them, and the reason for that, my understanding is, that it deactivates the ripening enzymes,” says Schlies. “Because you don’t want them to continuing ripening which, believe it or not they will continue to do, even in the freezer.”

The process starts with picking peas at the appropriate stage of ripeness. What that stage is, depends on you.

The ripeness of peas...it’s personal preference, I would say, because I like them less ripe than my sister likes them.” Schlies adds, “She doesn’t mind them a tiny bit starchy, as they get bigger they get starchier. And I like them small and very, very sweet.”

The best way to tell the ripeness of peas is to give the pod a gentle squeeze on the vine.

Once you’ve picked the peas, it’s time to shuck and blanch them. Schlies plants “shelling peas”.

“They’re designed to open them up, take the peas out, and make what you think of when you think peas,” says Schlies. “Snap peas are the ones with the fleshier pod, and those are the ones that you eat whole...then there are snow peas, which are the flat ones...and you harvest them before the peas ripen at all.”

Blanching the peas involves dropping them into boiling water for two minutes. After the two minutes has passed, pull the peas out and dump them into a bowl of ice water to stop the cooking process.

While Schlies has a large vacuum sealer, the day we visited she used a straw and a freezer bag to take the air out before freezing them. Schlies says to mark the bag with the year on the bag and that you want to eat veggies within a year.

And while the peas will be good, it still isn’t the same as eating straight from the garden.

“They will never be fresh again, fresh is fresh which is why summer’s so wonderful,” says Schlies.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Garden

Growing AK Pea Preps 6P Pkg

Updated: 1 hour ago
Growing AK: shucking, blanching and freezing peas

Garden

Growing AK Pea Preps 5 P

Updated: 1 hour ago
When it comes time to pick your peas, ripeness depends on what you like.

Consumer

Operation Downtown Dine-out assists downtown businesses

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Operation Downtown Dine-out being set up across downtown Anchorage parking spaces

Web Exclusive

Exploring the “Aperture”exhibit at the Anchorage Museum

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
If you are a fan of photography and history than the “Aperture: Cameras from the Anchorage Museum Collection” exhibit is a great place to stop.

Latest News

Back 2 School

Free Parking, UAA won’t charge students & staff to park on campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Charlie Sokaitis
With a limited number of students and staff actually set to be on campus this coming fall semester UAA has decided to remove their parking permit requirements.

News

Academic support day camps offer space and supervision for virtual learners

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
As kids head back to school virtually, working parents are faced with a tough situation balancing work with new school schedules. Some local businesses are adjusting their plans to help bridge the gap.

News

Family wants fatal officer-involved shooting case reopened

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Department of Law spokesperson Maria Bahr says the video was among the investigation materials the Juneau Police Department provided the office.

News

U.S. Health Secretary Azar visits Alaska Native Medical Center

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
Azar toured the ANMC campus and met with Alaskan congressional delegation along with Alaska’s DHSS commissioner Adam Crum for a roundtable discussion about the health issues facing Native Alaskan communities across the state. The HHS secretary said Alaska is near and dear to his heart visiting previously in the early 2000′s.

News

SWAT Situation on 6000 block E 22nd Avenue Scene now cleared

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Eventually, Val Tapusoa was taken into custody on an outstanding felony, officers also arrested Matavale Vevesi JR. and charged him with hindering and resisting.

News

’The police department is vehemently opposed’: APD on proposed ordinance to use of force

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
The police don't support a new ordinance to restrict their use of force, but members of the public still want changes to be made.