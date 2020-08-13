Sun and close to 70 degrees is looking pretty good today

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be partly cloudy early on Thursday but becoming partly sunny with light winds and a high of 69 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 51 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Anchorage will be partly sunny on Friday with light winds and a high of 71 degrees. Friday night we drop down to 51 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Looking ahead, with 10-15 mph winds out of the north we will be mostly sunny as we warm up to 75 degrees on Saturday.

Storms continue to move east out of Southcentral and into Canada while we still see a few lingering showers Thursday morning. Patchy fog could pop up during the early morning hours as storms move out and high pressure moving in traps some low level moisture. Conditions are pretty good for the fog development due to light winds, clearing skies and once again the wet ground. Showers and thunderstorm chances will decrease Thursday and Friday as we welcome warmer and drier conditions. High pressure moving into and building in western Alaska is pushing dry air down from the north and northeast thus helping with pushing storms out of Southcentral. Some lingering storm energy could keep rain shower chances alive in the Copper River Basin Thursday and Friday. Our winds will stay on the light side pushing down from the Interior while ocean and sea breezes do much of the same.

For the extended period, Sunday through Wednesday, early next week the dominant weather feature will be a low pressure system moving through the Aleutian Islands. Originally headed towards the Bering Strait, these storms will steer well south and track towards the Alaska Peninsula instead. The system is looking to impact the weather conditions for the Aleutians/Bering Sea, the Southwest Mainland and the Gulf. The storms should stay just out of the reach of Southcentral and allowing for the northern Gulf area to see minimal wind and rain impact from these original Aleutian storms.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.