Advertisement

Sun and close to 70 degrees is looking pretty good today

Partly sunny in Anchorage on Thursday with a high of 69 degrees.
By Howie Gordon
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be partly cloudy early on Thursday but becoming partly sunny with light winds and a high of 69 degrees. Thursday night we drop down to 51 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Anchorage will be partly sunny on Friday with light winds and a high of 71 degrees. Friday night we drop down to 51 degrees while under mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Looking ahead, with 10-15 mph winds out of the north we will be mostly sunny as we warm up to 75 degrees on Saturday.

Storms continue to move east out of Southcentral and into Canada while we still see a few lingering showers Thursday morning. Patchy fog could pop up during the early morning hours as storms move out and high pressure moving in traps some low level moisture. Conditions are pretty good for the fog development due to light winds, clearing skies and once again the wet ground. Showers and thunderstorm chances will decrease Thursday and Friday as we welcome warmer and drier conditions. High pressure moving into and building in western Alaska is pushing dry air down from the north and northeast thus helping with pushing storms out of Southcentral. Some lingering storm energy could keep rain shower chances alive in the Copper River Basin Thursday and Friday. Our winds will stay on the light side pushing down from the Interior while ocean and sea breezes do much of the same.

For the extended period, Sunday through Wednesday, early next week the dominant weather feature will be a low pressure system moving through the Aleutian Islands. Originally headed towards the Bering Strait, these storms will steer well south and track towards the Alaska Peninsula instead. The system is looking to impact the weather conditions for the Aleutians/Bering Sea, the Southwest Mainland and the Gulf. The storms should stay just out of the reach of Southcentral and allowing for the northern Gulf area to see minimal wind and rain impact from these original Aleutian storms.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Don’t rule out a light shower or two as the sun tries to peek

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:07 AM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Don't rule out a light shower or two as the sun tries to peek

Forecast

The showers go through mid-week, then sunshine takes over and warms up our August.

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 8:55 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
The showers go through mid-week, then sunshine takes over and warms up our August.

Forecast

Storms bring rain Tuesday that could last through Wednesday

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 12:18 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Storms bring rain Tuesday that could last through Wednesday

Forecast

Chance of showers through mid-week...then sunny, warm and dry.

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:55 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
Showers through Wednesday. Sunshine returns Thursday and takes us into the weekend.

Latest News

Forecast

Monday looks to stay dry but rain might quickly return

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:29 PM AKDT
|
By Howie Gordon
Monday looks to stay dry but rain might quickly return

Forecast

Clouds start off the week with warmer temperatures by next weekend

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:22 AM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Your Monday morning statewide forecast

Forecast

Monday Morning Weather KTUU

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:21 AM AKDT
Your statewide forecast for this Monday morning!

Forecast

A nicer-than-anticipated start to the weekend, but showers will show up into Sunday

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 9:05 PM AKDT
|
By Jackie Purcell
A nicer-than-anticipated start to the weekend, but showers will show up into Sunday

Forecast

Clouds and showers for Southcentral, it’s rain across the Panhandle

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:26 AM AKDT
|
By Tracy Sinclare
Clouds and rain across Soutcentral. Rain moves through Western AK.

Forecast

Friday Morning Weather

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 7:20 AM AKDT
Clouds and showers across much of the state for Friday.