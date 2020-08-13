SWAT Situation on 6000 block E 22nd Avenue

The Anchorage Police are conducing a warrant service in the area of the 6000 block of E 22nd avenue. The SWAT team is responding to the scene and there is expected to be a large police presence in the area for some time.

APD is asking that the public avoid the area until the situation has been resolved.

