Advertisement

U.S. Health Secretary Azar visits Alaska Native Medical Center

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar at the Alaska Native Health Consortium.
U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar at the Alaska Native Health Consortium.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:39 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Alex Azar, paid a visit to the Alaska Native Medical Center on Wednesday stopping in Alaska on his way back from Taiwan where he met with President Tsai Ing-wen on Sunday.

Azar toured the ANMC campus and met with Alaskan congressional delegation along with Alaska’s DHSS commissioner Adam Crum for a roundtable discussion about the health issues facing Native Alaskan communities across the state. The HHS secretary said Alaska is near and dear to his heart visiting previously in the early 2000′s.

“I’m so pleased to see, how much progress was made to better access to services since I was last able to be in Alaska,” Azar said.

Azar highlighted the funding the Alaska delegation had fought for in Washington D.C. along with the efforts to improve rural health care, including tribal health care across America.

“The state of Alaska and Alaska Native communities have much to be proud of in how you’ve responded to COVID-19 the challenging everyday circumstance we see here in Alaska,” Azar said.

Murkowski also applauded ANMC and others for their response to COVID-19 in rural Alaska but stressed the work that still needs to be done in these communities.

“It’s a pretty basic message wash your hands, keep yourself clean, but in many parts of our state that is many times near impossible,” Senator Murkowski said. “How far we still have to go when it comes to sanitation facilities some 32 communities that still have nothing when it comes to what we would describe as basic infrastructure.”

Earlier this week Dr. Robert Onders with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium told KTUU Alaska Natives have a higher rate of hospitalization, a higher rate of death, and a higher rate of COVID. Azar spoke about the disproportionate rates of COVID-19 impacting minority groups including Alaska Natives, something he says they are continuing to learn more about.

“That’s been a part of our discussion today at the Consortium, Native Medical Health Center, is how we can really protect the Alaska Native population especially in the villages,” Azar said.

He added they now require demographic information to be reported with lab testing for coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Academic support day camps offer space and supervision for virtual learners

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Kristen Durand
As kids head back to school virtually, working parents are faced with a tough situation balancing work with new school schedules. Some local businesses are adjusting their plans to help bridge the gap.

News

Family wants fatal officer-involved shooting case reopened

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
Department of Law spokesperson Maria Bahr says the video was among the investigation materials the Juneau Police Department provided the office.

News

SWAT Situation on 6000 block E 22nd Avenue Scene now cleared

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Eventually, Val Tapusoa was taken into custody on an outstanding felony, officers also arrested Matavale Vevesi JR. and charged him with hindering and resisting.

News

’The police department is vehemently opposed’: APD on proposed ordinance to use of force

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
The police don't support a new ordinance to restrict their use of force, but members of the public still want changes to be made.

Latest News

Economy

Assembly passes resolution on remaining CARES Act allocations

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Beth Verge
Priority areas for allocation of COVID-19 relief funds were under consideration Wednesday at a continued meeting the Anchorage Assembly chambers.

Economy

July numbers show North Slope production on the rise

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
Oil prices and production levels are on the rise in Alaska, but it might not be enough to combat the crash caused by COVID-19.

News

19 workers test positive for COVID-19 at Juneau’s Kensington Mine

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
The City and Borough of Juneau reported on Wednesday that 19 workers at Kensington Mine have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Municipal use of COVID relief funds for shelters contested after meeting with US Treasury

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Municipal officials met with representatives from the OIG Tuesday to discuss the proposed uses of the funds.

News

Anchorage parents looking to pods, tutors and other options for virtual learning help

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Samie Solina
Petersen said one of the most important things parents can do is to develop a relationship with instructors and reach out whenever a question arises.

Economy

“I don’t think it is the right place at all”: Anchorage residents react to city’s plan for homeless shelters

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alexis Fernandez
Several Anchorage homeowners who live next to the city's new proposed homeless shelters say their voices weren't heard by the Anchorage Assembly.