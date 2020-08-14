Alaska churches defy size limits in emergency health order

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Some churches in Alaska’s largest city have recently defied the emergency order limiting the size of gatherings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Alaska Public Media reported the Anchorage health order prohibits indoor gatherings of more than 15 people in public, including religious services. Anchorage Baptist Temple held in-person services Sunday, about a week after the emergency order took effect.

Other churches saying they are not complying with the measure include the Wellspring Ministries and King’s Chapel in Eagle River. There were not clear figures of how many people attended the services.