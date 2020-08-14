Advertisement

Alaska GOP names 3 candidates to replace late Rep. Gary Knopp

Rep. Gary Knopp in in the Alaska Capitol in 2019.
Rep. Gary Knopp in in the Alaska Capitol in 2019.(KTUU)
By Sean Maguire
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Three applicants have been submitted for the governor’s consideration to replace Rep. Gary Knopp after he died in a plane crash on July 31.

Under Alaska statute, the governor has 30 days from when a seat becomes vacant to choose a replacement. But, as the Legislature has adjourned and an election is fast approaching, the question becomes more complicated.

The statute on filling a vacancy states that if the Legislature does not meet again before the legislator’s term limit expires, “the governor may not fill the vacancy.”

The Department of Law declined to comment on what the governor is permitted to do beyond what is written in statute. Maria Bahr, a spokesperson for the department, said state attorneys were not aware of any public attorney general opinions on the issue.

Jeff Turner, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, said Gov. Mike Dunleavy is “unavailable today” to comment on whether he would name a replacement for Knopp’s seat.

The Alaska Republican Party announced on Thursday evening that the House District 30 Committee had chosen three applicants to replace Knopp: Ronald Gillham, Derek Leichliter and Charlene Tautfest.

Gillham is separately running in the GOP’s primary for the seat against fellow Republican Kelly Wolf. Knopp’s name will remain on the Aug. 18 primary ballot.

A request for comment from the Alaska Republican Party was not returned.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

DHSS reports 102 new COVID-19 cases for Alaska residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Currently, there are 1,371 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,471 active cases.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

LIVE: Municipality of Anchorage COVID-19 community update

Updated: 1 hours ago
Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and university leaders to give community updates about COVID-19 response.

News

Meet Alaska’s candidates for the U.S. Senate ahead of the Aug. 18 primaries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Meet the Alaskan candidates running for U.S. Senate ahead of the Aug. 18 primaries.

Latest News

News

Back 2 School: COVID-19 Edition

Updated: 3 hours ago
as students return to a new school year unlike any other in modern history.

News

Anchorage girl has her Make-A-Wish dream fulfilled thanks to Target and Bailey’s Furniture

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova and Ariane Aramburo
Tuesday was a dream come true for 10-year-old Lauren as she had a shopping spree to remember, all thanks to Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington.

News

Alaska churches defy size limits in emergency health order

Updated: 7 hours ago
Anchorage Baptist Temple held in-person services Sunday, about a week after the emergency order took effect.

News

Organization predicts Anchorage to lose 11,000 jobs in 2020

Updated: 7 hours ago
The corporation predicts the Anchorage leisure and hospitality industry will experience the loss of more than 5,000 jobs.

News

Municipality plans to meet with U.S. Treasury Dept. to discuss CARES Act funding

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
The municipality was told by the Inspector General's Office that it could not make an official determination as to whether the proposed spending plan complies with federal rules.

Crime

Two men sentenced for double homicide that occurred Christmas Eve of 2016

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The two were found guilty by a trial jury in August of 2019 on charges of murder and robbery.