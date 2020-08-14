DHSS reports 102 new COVID-19 cases for Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports 102 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,073 and 787 total nonresident cases. That is an increase of 9 nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,371 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,471 active cases.

These are the COVID-19 numbers for Alaska reported on August 14, 2020. (KTUU)

Since March there have been 27 total deaths due to COVID-19.

The new resident cases were charted in the following communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 80

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2

Juneau: 12

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

So far there have been 295,929 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

