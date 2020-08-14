DHSS reports 102 new COVID-19 cases for Alaska residents
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports 102 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,073 and 787 total nonresident cases. That is an increase of 9 nonresident cases.
Currently, there are 1,371 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,471 active cases.
Since March there have been 27 total deaths due to COVID-19.
The new resident cases were charted in the following communities:
- Municipality of Anchorage: 80
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2
- Juneau: 12
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2
- Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 1
- Sitka City and Borough: 1
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
- Aleutians West Census Area: 1
- Kusilvak Census Area: 1
So far there have been 295,929 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.