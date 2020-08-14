Advertisement

DHSS reports 102 new COVID-19 cases for Alaska residents

These are the COVID-19 numbers for Alaska reported on August 14, 2020.
These are the COVID-19 numbers for Alaska reported on August 14, 2020.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports 102 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,073 and 787 total nonresident cases. That is an increase of 9 nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,371 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,471 active cases.

Since March there have been 27 total deaths due to COVID-19.

The new resident cases were charted in the following communities:

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 80
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 2
  • Juneau: 12
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 2
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2
  • Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Sitka City and Borough: 1
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
  • Aleutians West Census Area: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1

So far there have been 295,929 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

