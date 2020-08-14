Man indicted for attempted murder after firing shots at APD officers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 57-year-old man has been indicted for attempted murder for a shooting that occurred July 30 at Steeple Drive.

Todd Driskill has been charged with attempted murder, misconduct involving weapons and assault after firing at four Anchorage Police Officers and two civilians, the Department of Law said Thursday.

Anchorage Police were called to Steeple Drive after they received reports of shots fired in a residence. One person was reported to have been injured.

In its investigation, APD said Driskill had fired several shots with a semi-automatic rifle from his home into the neighborhood.

The situation became an officer-involved shooting once police teams responded to the area and shot back at Driskill, APD said. Driskill was injured after an officer identified as Kevin Mitchell shot at him. Driskill sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

At a press briefing on the day of the shooting, APD Chief Justin Doll said Driskill was a resident of the neighborhood he fired on.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.