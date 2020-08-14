Advertisement

Municipality plans to meet with U.S. Treasury Dept. to discuss CARES Act funding

(KTUU)
By Hank Davis
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After this week’s meeting with the U.S. Inspector General, the Municipality of Anchorage will now schedule a meeting with the representatives from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The Inspector General’s Office indicated that it did not view the proposed plan to purchase three of the four properties that the municipality plans to convert into homeless resource centers, as a valid use of CARES Act funding.

Following Wednesday’s meeting, a press conference was held. Jason Bockenstedt, who serves as the Chief of Staff for Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, indicated that the plan for now is to hold of on spending the funds without guidance from the Treasury Department. Before an ordinance approving the spending plan was passed, amendments were made - requiring approval from the Treasury Department for several line items.

“If word comes back that these are all eligible, then we will move forward and fund those,” Bockenstedt said. “If not, we will be required to bring forward a different proposal.”

Assembly Chair Felix River spoke to KTUU on Thursday, voicing optimism that the municipality will make a strong case to the Treasury Department.

“My hope is that the administration will be able to walk through what they determined, based on their interpretation of the guidance put out by Treasury and the various FAQs, is an appropriate use of the funds,” Rivera said.

Assembly member Jamie Allard has been a vocal opponent of AO-2020-66, which proposes the purchase of the properties in question. Over the phone, Allard told KTUU she believes the Treasury Department’s interpretation will be similar to the Office of Inspector General’s determination.

“They work hand in hand,” Allard said. “I have never seen an organization go against the Inspector General. I would be cautious on how we proceed and take the guidance of the inspector general in the future.”

Allard says her opinion is that CARES Act funding should go to the groups that have been dealt the largest impacts by COVID-19.

“The hospitality industry, tourism, landlord-tenant relief, small businesses ... That’s where it needs to go,” she said.

Municipal representatives say the Inspector Generals Office spoke with the Treasury Department before meeting with the Municipality of Anchorage occurred. Anchorage Municipal Attorney Kate Vogel says the Inspector General’s Office referenced additional interpretations that exist apart from FAQs and the Treasury’s guidance documents.

“There’s something called a private ruling that we can seek from Treasury, regarding the advisability of using CARES Act funds for the purchase,” Vogel said.

Its unclear whether a date has been set for meetings between the municipality and the Treasury Department. Anchorage’s CARES Act funding must be spent before a deadline of December 30th.

