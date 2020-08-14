Advertisement

Organization predicts Anchorage to lose 11,000 jobs in 2020

(KTUU)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:07 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The Anchorage Economic Development Corp. has predicted the city is likely to lose more than 11,000 jobs this year.

The potential for the job losses comes mainly because of the financial impact of the coronavirus. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported that corporation CEO Bill Popp says the losses would take the city back to employment levels last seen before 2000.

Popp says the severity of the recession resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak in March could result in destruction of aspects of the economy. The corporation predicts the Anchorage leisure and hospitality industry will experience the loss of more than 5,000 jobs.

Latest News

News

Alaska churches defy size limits in emergency health order

Updated: 1 hour ago
Anchorage Baptist Temple held in-person services Sunday, about a week after the emergency order took effect.

News

Municipality plans to meet with U.S. Treasury Dept. to discuss CARES Act funding

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
The municipality was told by the Inspector General's Office that it could not make an official determination as to whether the proposed spending plan complies with federal rules.

Crime

Two men sentenced for double homicide that occurred Christmas Eve of 2016

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The two were found guilty by a trial jury in August of 2019 on charges of murder and robbery.

Crime

Man indicted for attempted murder after firing shots at APD officers

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
A 57-year-old man has been indicted for attempted murder for a shooting that occurred July 30 at Steeple Drive.

Latest News

News

Under new ownership, Ravn Alaska in the process of returning to the skies

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand
With the sale finalized, Ravn Alaska is beginning the steps to resume service including re-hiring staff and training flight crews with hopes of getting back in the air as early as mid-September.

News

Alaskans on unemployment to get an extra $300 weekly in benefits

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Beginning this month, Alaskans who are receiving unemployment insurance benefits will be getting an extra $300 weekly. Governor Mike Dunleavy’s office made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

News

DHSS reports 82 new COVID-19 cases for Alaska residents

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Currently, there are 1,360 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,363 active cases.

Garden

Growing AK: Putting peas up for winter

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Tracy Sinclare
With veggies ready to harvest, here is some guidance on preserving your peas.

Garden

Growing AK Pea Preps 5 P

Updated: 21 hours ago
When it comes time to pick your peas, ripeness depends on what you like.

Consumer

Operation Downtown Dine-out assists downtown businesses

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Operation Downtown Dine-out being set up across downtown Anchorage parking spaces