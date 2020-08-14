Organization predicts Anchorage to lose 11,000 jobs in 2020

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The Anchorage Economic Development Corp. has predicted the city is likely to lose more than 11,000 jobs this year.

The potential for the job losses comes mainly because of the financial impact of the coronavirus. The Alaska Journal of Commerce reported that corporation CEO Bill Popp says the losses would take the city back to employment levels last seen before 2000.

Popp says the severity of the recession resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak in March could result in destruction of aspects of the economy. The corporation predicts the Anchorage leisure and hospitality industry will experience the loss of more than 5,000 jobs.