The Fishing Report: Lake trout on Lake Louise

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Of all the fish in Alaska’s lakes, few grow to the size of lake trout.

The state record “laker” clocked in at 47 pounds, and though that record has stood since 1970, anglers have a good chance at catching trout of 20 pounds or heavier at Lake Louise.

Jason Perrego, with Alaska Lakes Guide Service, has figured out how to consistently land big fish at the lake.

“We always usually spend the first 30, 40 minutes of the day just idling around, getting an idea of how the lakers are set up. Every day is different. Some days they’re up real high in the water column just below the surface. Some days they’re 45 feet. Some days they’re in 100 feet. It all depends,” Perrego said. “Wherever the whitefish go, the lake trout go. So they’re always king keying in on where the whitefish are, where they’re congregating at, then we racetrack around and once we see where the fish, the lake trout are set up depth wise, that’s when we’ll start targeting them.”

While bait is allowed at Lake Louise during winter months, only article lures with a single hook are permitted for use from April through the end of October.

