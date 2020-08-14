Advertisement

The Fishing Report: Lake trout on Lake Louise

By Grant Robinson
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Of all the fish in Alaska’s lakes, few grow to the size of lake trout.

The state record “laker” clocked in at 47 pounds, and though that record has stood since 1970, anglers have a good chance at catching trout of 20 pounds or heavier at Lake Louise.

Jason Perrego, with Alaska Lakes Guide Service, has figured out how to consistently land big fish at the lake.

“We always usually spend the first 30, 40 minutes of the day just idling around, getting an idea of how the lakers are set up. Every day is different. Some days they’re up real high in the water column just below the surface. Some days they’re 45 feet. Some days they’re in 100 feet. It all depends,” Perrego said. “Wherever the whitefish go, the lake trout go. So they’re always king keying in on where the whitefish are, where they’re congregating at, then we racetrack around and once we see where the fish, the lake trout are set up depth wise, that’s when we’ll start targeting them.”

While bait is allowed at Lake Louise during winter months, only article lures with a single hook are permitted for use from April through the end of October.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back 2 School

ASD high schools to begin conditioning only practices on Aug. 17

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
The Anchorage School District says High Schools will be able to start conditioning only practices for the fall sports season starting Monday, Aug. 17.

News

Sladen Strong: family and friends of Sladen Mohl use tragedy to raise awareness against drunk driving

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:37 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
A small group of friends and family met at the Anchorage Overlook to dedicate a bench in Sladen Mohl’s honor hoping to raise awareness against drunk driving.

Sports

Alaskan water skiers make waves at regional competition

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:05 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
More Alaskans are getting into water skiing and some are even placing at regional tournaments.

Sports

Carter placed second in both slalom and trick skiing to take fourth place overall for men 18-25

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:29 PM AKDT

Latest News

Sports

Carter Eaton 1

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:26 PM AKDT

Sports

Ex-Angels employee charged in overdose death of Tyler Skaggs

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 8:24 PM AKDT
|
By GREG BEACHAM
Federal prosecutors say a former Los Angeles Angels employee has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl in connection with last year's overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

Fishing Report

The Fishing Report: Fly fishing the Mat-Su Valley for rainbows and grayling

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 6:51 PM AKDT
|
By Grant Robinson
The beginning of August signals the start of a favorite season for many fly fishermen.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:24 AM AKDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

News

NCAA DII fall championships canceled

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:09 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The NCAA DII Presidents Council canceled NCAA DII fall championships on Wednesday due to COVID-19 and said postponing until Spring wasn't feasible.

Sports

Former Aces announcer Jack Michaels gets ready for NHL restart

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 10:03 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
The NHL will faceoff Saturday and former Alaska Aces announcer Jack Michaels spoke with KTUU about the league's return.