Two men sentenced for double homicide that occurred Christmas Eve of 2016

Danielle and Christopher Brooks were discovered dead at their apartment in Mountain View on Christmas Eve in 2016
Danielle and Christopher Brooks were discovered dead at their apartment in Mountain View on Christmas Eve in 2016(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:57 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two more men have been sentenced for the double homicide in 2016 that resulted in the deaths of Christopher and Danielle Brooks on Christmas Eve.

The 26-year-old men, Savon Wily and Lamarkus Mann, received their sentences on Aug. 12. Wily faces 56 years of active jail time and 10 years of probation. Mann was sentenced to 109 years in prison.

The two were found guilty by a trial jury in August of 2019 on charges of murder and robbery.

Mann and Wily were accompanied by two others, Jaylyn Franklin and DeAnthony Harris on the night of the murder. According to a statement from the Department of Law, Wiley had a plan to rob Brooks “under the guise of buying marijuana” and was accompanied by the other three who all had firearms.

Lamarkus Mann looks around courtroom during his arraignment for murder charges related to a double homicide police say he committed on Christmas Eve.
Lamarkus Mann looks around courtroom during his arraignment for murder charges related to a double homicide police say he committed on Christmas Eve. (KTUU)

The four entered the Brooks’ Mountain View residence to rob them of cash and marijuana. Once in the residence, “all three men started firing their guns” and fatally shot Danielle. A statement from the Department of Law said Christopher was killed on the steps outside his home as he attempted to escape.

Danielle’s 5-year-old son was found in a parking lot near the home and told police that “ninjas killed my parents.”

At the time of the double homicide, all four men were between 19 and 22 years old. Three of the men had originally plead not guilty in court. At the court appearance in January of 2017, Harris had to be rolled in sitting in a wheelchair after sustaining a gunshot wound that Mann had accidentally fired.

Franklin was sentenced to 100 years in prison in June of 2019 for his role in the homicide after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. Harris has a status hearing scheduled for Nov. 13.

3 men charged with 2 counts of first degree murder for a double homicide on Christmas Eve enter not guilty pleas
3 men charged with 2 counts of first degree murder for a double homicide on Christmas Eve enter not guilty pleas (KTUU)

