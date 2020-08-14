We start the weekend off right with sun and 70′s

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage will be partly sunny on Friday after some early fog and clouds with light winds and a high of 71 degrees. Friday night we drop down to 52 degrees while under partly cloudy skies while our light winds increase to 10-15 mph out of the northeast after Midnight. Anchorage will be sunny on Saturday with 15 mph winds and a high of 75 degrees. Saturday night we drop down to 52 degrees while under clear skies and 10 mph winds. Looking ahead, with 10 mph winds we will be mostly sunny as we warm up to 75 degrees on Sunday.

Our weather pattern is making a switch for the weekend that looks to be hotter as well as windier. High pressure will move into Southcentral Alaska while keeping low pressure storms over the Alaska Peninsula to the south and moving into the Gulf on Friday. These storms will meet up with existing storms in the Gulf and should hang around through Sunday. The proximity of high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south in the Gulf will create a tug and pull on one another. That pull will increase wind strength out of the north and northeast across Southcentral through areas like the Susitna Valley, Broad Pass, Palmer and the lower Matanuska Valley. Prone mountain gap locations as well as coastal winds will increase in areas such as Whittier and Valdez. Warm air from the north as well as ample sunshine will put high temperature records in jeopardy over the weekend with 70 and 80 degree days potentially in the equation. Winds should relax a bit on Sunday while still allowing for some light breezes as the storms in the Gulf move south and further from our region. Enjoy the reborn summer because fall conditions more than likely will return again soon. For the extended period, Monday through Thursday, our ridge of high pressure over the state of Alaska should start to break down on Monday. The high should split with one part heading into Canada and the other part heading south into the north Pacific Ocean. This opens up the door for a low in the Bering Sea to move southeast over the Alaska Peninsula while sending storm energy into the Gulf of Alaska. Meanwhile, storms in Siberia will move south into the Bering Sea and eventually moving into the vacant location of where our high pressure ridge was sitting over the weekend. This weather pattern will drop clouds and moisture into Southcentral and the Gulf while allowing for likely rain shower chances for late Monday into Tuesday. As we transition back to a cooler and wetter pattern by mid week, chances once again could be in the cards for high pressure to drop down out of the north and returning us once again to a warmer and drier weather pattern.

