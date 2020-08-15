Advertisement

ASD athletes and coaches react to start of fall practices

By Patrick Enslow
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:55 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District will begin fall high school sports on August 17th operating outside in small groups. Despite the limited start, athletes choosing to participate are relishing the opportunity to return.

“Even if there wasn’t a season I think I’d still be out running,” said Chugiak cross-country runner Autumn Thomas. “Running is something I’m passionate about.”

The Chugiak Junior immediately started firing off texts in excitement to teammates when she heard the news. A similar reaction to South High quarterback Jackson Harmon.

“Me and all the boys were so happy in the group chat,” Harmon said.

When fall sports like cross-country and football begin practice on Monday ASD says they can meet with groups of 50 people or less, athletes are required to wear masks when they aren’t competing, and temperature screenings will be taken.

“What we are allowed to do right now is condition as far as running goes that basically means we can practice,” said Chugiak cross-country coach Brian Kruchoski. “There is no doubt we have to be safe, we are in a time where we have to think things through and do things differently.”

Not all runners will return for the Mustangs, Autumn Thomas said she has friends who are not running this year due to the risk of COVID-19.

“Just how much of a risk their families will be at,” Thomas said.

In South Anchorage, Jackson’s father and Wolverines Head football coach Walter Harmon recognizes the risk and says the families of players have been very supportive.

“I get it there are so many unknowns,” Walter said. “It’s scary we have people dying, people getting sick, we are still discovering things about it every day.”

He said his coaching staff is committed to keeping kids safe, and doesn’t want their team to miss out on the benefits football can provide.

“Trying to make it at as positive and upbeat,” Harmon said. “Make sure the kids have something to wake up for.”

The Anchorage School District says at the end of the Municipality of Anchorages four week reset sports could return to normal practices if COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Breaking News

DHSS reports one new death and 86 new cases related to COVID-19 among Alaska residents

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports one new death and 87 total new COVID-19 cases

News

Researchers study Juneau’s whales without cruise ship passenger interactions

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Scientists have a rare opportunity to better understand the impacts humans have on whales.

News

Some positive trends reported at Anchorage’s Friday COVID press conference

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
It wasn’t all bad news coming out of the Friday COVID press conference for the Municipality of Anchorage.

News

5 candidates seek to unseat Rep. Young in the U.S. House of Representatives

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Republican Congressman Don Young has held Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the past 47 years. Five Alaskans are looking to replace him in November.

Latest News

News

State files suit over Federal Subsistence Board restrictions on popular hunting grounds

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
The State of Alaska will dispute "subsistence-only" federal hunting restrictions in a widely popular caribou and moose hunting area (GMU13.)

News

Burn suspensions in effect for Mat-Su Valley, Kenai Peninsula

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The suspension was announced as red flag warnings have been issued for expected hot, dry and windy weather conditions.

News

Bankrupt Alaska airline seeks bonus for its chief executive

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By AP
The largest rural airline in Alaska has declared bankruptcy and laid off more than 1,000 workers but wants bonuses to be awarded.

News

Passengers aboard M/V Matanuska test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova and Cheyenne Mathews
At least five passengers have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Alaska GOP names 3 candidates to replace late Rep. Gary Knopp

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:24 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
Three applicants have been nominated to replace Rep. Gary Knopp after he died in a plane crash on July 31. It's unclear if a replacement will be named before the Nov. 3 election.

News

DHSS reports 102 new COVID-19 cases for Alaska residents

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:21 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Currently, there are 1,371 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,471 active cases.