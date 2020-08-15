Advertisement

Burn suspensions in effect for Mat-Su Valley, Kenai Peninsula

(WITN)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:28 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Natural Resources has put a burn suspension in place for two areas of the state starting Saturday. The suspension was announced as red flag warnings have been issued for expected hot, dry and windy weather conditions in the area.

The Kenai Peninsula and the Mat-Su Valley are the two areas that will be under the burn suspension. This means starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, all debris burning and the use of burn barrels is prohibited.

Campfires are still allowed but they must be less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high, the DNR said in a release.

The red flag warnings are in place from 12-10 p.m. Saturday when the areas could see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

“A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly,” the National Weather Service said in the advisory.

The red flag warnings signal that “rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires” is possible.

Kodiak Island is not under the burn suspension.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bankrupt Alaska airline seeks bonus for its chief executive

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AP
The largest rural airline in Alaska has declared bankruptcy and laid off more than 1,000 workers but wants bonuses to be awarded.

News

Passengers aboard M/V Matanuska test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova and Cheyenne Mathews
At least five passengers have tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Alaska GOP names 3 candidates to replace late Rep. Gary Knopp

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Three applicants have been nominated to replace Rep. Gary Knopp after he died in a plane crash on July 31. It's unclear if a replacement will be named before the Nov. 3 election.

News

DHSS reports 102 new COVID-19 cases for Alaska residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova
Currently, there are 1,371 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,471 active cases.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Watch the Municipality of Anchorage COVID-19 community update

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mayor Ethan Berkowitz and university leaders to give community updates about COVID-19 response.

News

Meet Alaska’s candidates for the U.S. Senate ahead of the Aug. 18 primaries

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Meet the Alaskan candidates running for U.S. Senate ahead of the Aug. 18 primaries.

News

Back 2 School: COVID-19 Edition

Updated: 6 hours ago
Channel 2 presents Back 2 School: COVID-19 Edition, an hour-long program looking at many of the difficult decisions parents and caregivers of school-age children are having to make as they return to a school year unlike any other in modern history.

News

Anchorage girl has her Make-A-Wish dream fulfilled thanks to Target and Bailey’s Furniture

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Gilbert Cordova and Ariane Aramburo
Tuesday was a dream come true for 10-year-old Lauren as she had a shopping spree to remember, all thanks to Make-A-Wish Alaska and Washington.

News

Alaska churches defy size limits in emergency health order

Updated: 10 hours ago
Anchorage Baptist Temple held in-person services Sunday, about a week after the emergency order took effect.