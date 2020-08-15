Burn suspensions in effect for Mat-Su Valley, Kenai Peninsula

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Natural Resources has put a burn suspension in place for two areas of the state starting Saturday. The suspension was announced as red flag warnings have been issued for expected hot, dry and windy weather conditions in the area.

The Kenai Peninsula and the Mat-Su Valley are the two areas that will be under the burn suspension. This means starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, all debris burning and the use of burn barrels is prohibited.

Campfires are still allowed but they must be less than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet high, the DNR said in a release.

The red flag warnings are in place from 12-10 p.m. Saturday when the areas could see temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

“A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent or occurring now, or will shortly,” the National Weather Service said in the advisory.

The red flag warnings signal that “rapid ignition, growth and spread of fires” is possible.

Kodiak Island is not under the burn suspension.

