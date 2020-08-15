DHSS reports one new death and 86 new cases related to COVID-19 among Alaska residents
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Department of Health and Social Services reports one new death and 86 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,156 and 798 total nonresident cases. That is an increase of 1 nonresident case.
Currently, there are 1,384 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,542 active cases.
Since March there have been 28 total deaths related to COVID-19.
- Municipality of Anchorage: 36
- Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 18
- Juneau City and Borough: 5
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 7
- Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
- Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 1
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
- Bethel Census Area: 7
- Sitka City and Borough: 2
- North Slope Borough: 1
- Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1
So far there have been 296,677 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.
