DHSS reports one new death and 86 new cases related to COVID-19 among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Department of Health and Social Services reports one new death and 86 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,156 and 798 total nonresident cases. That is an increase of 1 nonresident case.

Currently, there are 1,384 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,542 active cases.

Since March there have been 28 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Municipality of Anchorage: 36

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 18

Juneau City and Borough: 5

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 7

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 1

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 7

Sitka City and Borough: 2

North Slope Borough: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

So far there have been 296,677 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

