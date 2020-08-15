Advertisement

DHSS reports one new death and 86 new cases related to COVID-19 among Alaska residents

Covid-19
Covid-19(Graytv)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -The Department of Health and Social Services reports one new death and 86 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,156 and 798 total nonresident cases. That is an increase of 1 nonresident case.

Currently, there are 1,384 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,542 active cases.

Since March there have been 28 total deaths related to COVID-19.

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 36
  • Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 18
  • Juneau City and Borough: 5
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 3
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 7
  • Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1
  • Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 7
  • Sitka City and Borough: 2
  • North Slope Borough: 1
  • Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 1

So far there have been 296,677 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

