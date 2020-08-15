Advertisement

Downtown businesses raise concerns over public drinking, drug use in Peratrovich Park

Community members are meeting to discuss solutions
A group of people gather in Peratrovich Park around a box of wine Friday afternoon.
A group of people gather in Peratrovich Park around a box of wine Friday afternoon.(Matt Leseman)
By Matt Leseman
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The streets of Downtown Anchorage look vastly different this summer. The streets are less crowded with tourists, many businesses have moved outside to accommodate emergency orders and distancing requirements, but one big change at Peratrovich Park is drawing concern from local businesses.

Downtown business owners are worried the park is becoming a hotspot for drug and alcohol use. On Friday, many of those owners met at the park to discuss those concerns.

Among them was Bob Neumann, a longtime Alaskan who’s worked across the street from the park for 14 years. Neumann owns Grizzly’s Incorporated, which operates Grizzly’s Gifts and the Historic Anchorage Hotel, as well as Phillip’s Cruises and Tours.

“Use of the park has changed over the years, but especially this year,” he said. “We’re seeing that it’s become a homeless gathering area, a place where we have an inebriate problem.”

Neumann says he's seen people drinking, doing drugs, and camping in the park, which could be turning away some of the few remaining customers during a slow summer.

“We’re all scrambling to get every little bit of business we can to survive what’s going on, and it’s just really tough to see the park degrade down to what it is now,” he said.

Neumann isn’t the only one with those concerns. On Friday the Anchorage Downtown Partnership hosted a discussion at the park to hear from businesses and community members.

“As we heard from surrounding businesses and their concerns about the increase in nefarious activity in this, we wanted to bring our board of directors down here into this space and have the opportunity for businesses to directly communicate what they’re seeing and what they’re feeling,” Amanda Moser, executive director of the ADP, said.

As for what’s next for the park, that’s likely to be addressed in the coming weeks. Moser said Friday’s meeting was to gather information, and a follow-up is scheduled for Wednesday.

“We’re going to reconvene as a community next week and have a meeting to sort of talk about what are our next steps and what are our potential solutions and ways to address what’s happening in this space,” she said.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Community mourns the loss of siblings after fatal car crash in Petersburg killed 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
Communities throughout Southeast Alaska are mourning the loss of four people who died in a car crash in Petersburg.

Community

Alaskan family’s 225-mile journey to vote captured in film released Saturday

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:34 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The documentary “One Vote” follows the story of the Bondy family as they travel 225 miles to vote in the 2016 general election.

News

’The police department is vehemently opposed’: APD on proposed ordinance to use of force

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:31 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
The police don't support a new ordinance to restrict their use of force, but members of the public still want changes to be made.

Economy

Assembly passes resolution on remaining CARES Act allocations

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:28 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
Priority areas for allocation of COVID-19 relief funds were under consideration Wednesday at a continued meeting the Anchorage Assembly chambers.

Latest News

News

Sladen Strong: family and friends of Sladen Mohl use tragedy to raise awareness against drunk driving

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:37 PM AKDT
|
By Patrick Enslow
A small group of friends and family met at the Anchorage Overlook to dedicate a bench in Sladen Mohl’s honor hoping to raise awareness against drunk driving.

Community

Alaskan baby born on a plane receives a special name for a surprising birth

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:32 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
With such a unique birth, Hicks decided to give the baby a name that reflected his first experience.

Web Exclusive

‘Fill the Boot’ goes virtual for AFD this year

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 10:46 AM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova
So far, AFD has raised over $7,000. with a goal this year of $125,000

Back 2 School

Feeling the pinch of the pandemic: Local food providers, parents prepare for new school year

Updated: Aug. 9, 2020 at 10:58 PM AKDT
|
By Beth Verge
For local food providers, answers to the question of how to help students in need this school year remain up in the air, as groups await a decision by Congress on whether or not to extend the pandemic electronic benefits transfer program.

Community

Paying tribute to George the magpie from the Alaska Zoo

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:43 PM AKDT
|
By Phil Walczak
Paying tribute to the talking Magpie herself, George

Community

George Alaska Zoo

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 4:24 PM AKDT
Channel 2 News 5:00 Report