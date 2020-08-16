142 Anchorage and Fairbanks airport workers to be laid off permanently

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to the declining number of travelers and the COVID-19 pandemic, 142 airport employees at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and Fairbanks International Airport are being laid off permanently, according to HMSHost.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated the travel and restaurant industries and, unfortunately, HMSHost sit’s at the crossroads of both. Never in the history of aviation and the hospitality industry, have we experienced such catastrophic customer traffic declines,” the Director of Operations wrote in a WARN Notice to the Department of Labor and Workforce Department.

HMSHost says, temporary furloughs given to employees back in March 2020 will be converted to a permanent layoff on October 15, 2020, unless they are recalled by October 15, 2020.

123 employees are being affected at TSAIA and 19 employees are being affected at FIA.

According to HMSHost layoffs at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport restaurants include: Starbucks, Humpy’s Great Alaskan Alehouse, Norton Sound Seafood House, Cinnabon, Alaska Doghaus, Cream, Upper One Restaurant/Lounge, Mezzanine Bar, Anchorage Marketplace and Local Alaska Rustic Marketplace. At Fairbanks International Airport restaurants include: The Local and Starbucks.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.