Anchorage boy creates custom art to help save Sealife Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not all heroes wear capes, but sometimes their selfless actions speak for themselves. For one six-year-old in Anchorage, that means putting colored pencil to paper in an effort to raise money for one of his favorite places—the Alaska Sealife Center.

Six-year-old Evan Caynor is known as 'The Readerosaurus' on social media, where he reads and reviews some of his favorite kids books. If you ask Evan's parents, they'd tell you his passion for reading and learning about animals came from visits to the Alaska Sealife Center.

"He just loves the animals in Alaska," said Evan's mom, Jennfier Caynor. "He can tell us facts about them, so the Zoo and the Sealife Center are pretty prominent with us."

So you could imagine the heartbreak when they learned the Sealife Center was in danger of closing for good.

“I was kind of shocked at how well I thought he was going to take it,” said Caynor. “I told him, ‘we’ll still see animals. They’re Alaska animals. We’ll see them in the wild,’ and he was kind of like, ‘but then we won’t learn about them.”

Evan, with the help of his mom, decided to do something about it. He's using his Readerosaurus social media accounts to spread awareness and exchange custom artwork for donations to the facility.

"The animals don't have enough money, so I decided to start drawing pictures since my mom gave me the idea," said Evan. "People can donate however much they want for these cards, and all of it goes to the Sealife Center."

Evan also donated his own birthday money, and any bit of change he can get his hands on, in an effort to save his happy place.

"He's very hopeful, so I as a mom definitely don't want to tell him if they don't make it because he just knows, I think, the value of it," said Caynor. "He finds change on the counter, in his room, or on my computer, and he's like, 'mom, can I have this? All this change can go to the Sealife Center!' So his heart's in it and I love it. If the Sealife Center was just based on heart, I feel like it would stay open forever up here."

If you’d like to help Evan out in his mission, all you have to do is donate directly to the Sealife Center, then send a screenshot of your donation to the Readerosaurus Facebook Page, along with your address in exchange for one of Evan’s custom pieces of sea life artwork. The Caynors say no donation is too small.

