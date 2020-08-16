Anchorage breaks daily high temperature record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a daily high of 78 degrees Fahrenheit, Anchorage broke the daily high temperature record for August 15. Anchorage wasn’t the only place to break a high temperature record. Palmer and Kenai both hit 78 degrees and those are both new records. Dillingham tied its daily high temperature record, hitting 75 degrees.

Anchorage broke the high temperature record for the day! (ktuu)

Tomorrow will still be sunny and warm but with a current high temperature record of 81 degrees, it’s unlikely Anchorage will break the record once again.

