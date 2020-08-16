Advertisement

Anchorage breaks daily high temperature record

Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With a daily high of 78 degrees Fahrenheit, Anchorage broke the daily high temperature record for August 15. Anchorage wasn’t the only place to break a high temperature record. Palmer and Kenai both hit 78 degrees and those are both new records. Dillingham tied its daily high temperature record, hitting 75 degrees.

Tomorrow will still be sunny and warm but with a current high temperature record of 81 degrees, it’s unlikely Anchorage will break the record once again.

