DHSS reports 103 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports 103 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,259 and 801 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,418 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,614 active cases.

Since March there have been 28 total deaths related to COVID-19.

Municipality of Anchorage: 52

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 10

Juneau City and Borough: 5

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 7

Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 2

Bethel Census Area: 2

Kodiak Island Borough: 1

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

North Slope Borough: 2

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3

So far there have been 301,515 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

Total cases in Alaska (KTUU)

