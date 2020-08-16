DHSS reports 103 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports 103 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,259 and 801 total nonresident cases.
Currently, there are 1,418 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,614 active cases.
Since March there have been 28 total deaths related to COVID-19.
- Municipality of Anchorage: 52
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 10
- Juneau City and Borough: 5
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 7
- Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 2
- Bethel Census Area: 2
- Kodiak Island Borough: 1
- Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
- North Slope Borough: 2
- Dillingham Census Area: 2
- Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3
So far there have been 301,515 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.
