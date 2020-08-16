Advertisement

DHSS reports 103 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

103 resident cases and three nonresident cases
Total cases in Alaska
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:43 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports 103 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,259 and 801 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,418 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,614 active cases.

Since March there have been 28 total deaths related to COVID-19.

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 52
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 10
  • Juneau City and Borough: 5
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 7
  • Prince of Wales Hyder Census Area: 2
  • Bethel Census Area: 2
  • Kodiak Island Borough: 1
  • Northwest Arctic Borough: 1
  • North Slope Borough: 2
  • Dillingham Census Area: 2
  • Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 3

So far there have been 301,515 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

