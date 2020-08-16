Five employees at Bethel’s courthouse and jail test positive for COVID-19

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five employees at Bethel’s courthouse and hail have tested positive for COVID-19. The positive cases include two Bethel courthouse employees and three staff members at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center according to KYUK, Public Media for Alaska’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Everyone who has been exposed to the virus including almost 40 inmates are being tested. The corrections center has more than 200 inmates and employs 47 people.

KYUK reports the two Bethel courthouse employees that tested positive have been self-isolating. And that anyone who had contact with the people who tested positive must quarantine for 14 days, and must have two negative test results to be able to return to work.

