Advertisement

Five employees at Bethel’s courthouse and jail test positive for COVID-19

Bethel, Alaska (KTUU)
Bethel, Alaska (KTUU) (KTUU)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Five employees at Bethel’s courthouse and hail have tested positive for COVID-19. The positive cases include two Bethel courthouse employees and three staff members at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center according to KYUK, Public Media for Alaska’s Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

Everyone who has been exposed to the virus including almost 40 inmates are being tested. The corrections center has more than 200 inmates and employs 47 people.

KYUK reports the two Bethel courthouse employees that tested positive have been self-isolating. And that anyone who had contact with the people who tested positive must quarantine for 14 days, and must have two negative test results to be able to return to work.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Voting in Alaska will look different amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A large number of requested mail-in ballots also could mean some races won’t be settled on election night.

News

ASD athletes and coaches react to start of fall practices

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Anchorage School District will begin fall high school sports on August 17th operating outside in small groups.

News

DHSS reports one new death and 86 new cases related to COVID-19 among Alaska residents

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports one new death and 87 total new COVID-19 cases

News

Researchers study Juneau’s whales without cruise ship passenger interactions

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Grant Robinson
Scientists have a rare opportunity to better understand the impacts humans have on whales.

Latest News

News

Some positive trends reported at Anchorage’s Friday COVID press conference

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
It wasn’t all bad news coming out of the Friday COVID press conference for the Municipality of Anchorage.

News

5 candidates seek to unseat Rep. Young in the U.S. House of Representatives

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sean Maguire
Republican Congressman Don Young has held Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the past 47 years. Five Alaskans are looking to replace him in November.

News

State files suit over Federal Subsistence Board restrictions on popular hunting grounds

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Hank Davis
The State of Alaska will dispute "subsistence-only" federal hunting restrictions in a widely popular caribou and moose hunting area (GMU13.)

News

Burn suspensions in effect for Mat-Su Valley, Kenai Peninsula

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:28 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The suspension was announced as red flag warnings have been issued for expected hot, dry and windy weather conditions.

News

Bankrupt Alaska airline seeks bonus for its chief executive

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:38 PM AKDT
|
By AP
The largest rural airline in Alaska has declared bankruptcy and laid off more than 1,000 workers but wants bonuses to be awarded.

News

Passengers aboard M/V Matanuska test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:26 PM AKDT
|
By Gilbert Cordova and Cheyenne Mathews
At least five passengers have tested positive for COVID-19.