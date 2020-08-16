Advertisement

Hiking family of four rescued near Beluga Point

(KTUU)
(KTUU)(KTUU)
By Kristen Durand
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Seward Highway was closed in both directions causing a traffic back up for several hours Saturday as crews worked to rescue a stranded family of four.

Crews responded to the call around 1:45 p.m. According to the Anchorage Fire Department, the family was hiking on a trail near Beluga Point, when they got off trail and became stranded.

An AFD safety officer on scene said the family did not have any injuries, but a firefighter did become injured during the rescue when a small rock slide occurred. The firefighter’s injury was non-life threatening.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Economy

142 Anchorage and Fairbanks airport workers to be laid off permanently

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
123 employees are being affected at TSAIA and 19 employees are being affected at FIA.

News

Five employees at Bethel’s courthouse and jail test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
The positive cases include two Bethel courthouse employees and three staff members at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center according to KYUK.

News

Voting in Alaska will look different amid pandemic

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A large number of requested mail-in ballots also could mean some races won’t be settled on election night.

News

ASD athletes and coaches react to start of fall practices

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Patrick Enslow
The Anchorage School District will begin fall high school sports on August 17th operating outside in small groups.

Latest News

News

DHSS reports one new death and 86 new cases related to COVID-19 among Alaska residents

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports one new death and 87 total new COVID-19 cases

News

Researchers study Juneau’s whales without cruise ship passenger interactions

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:48 PM AKDT
|
By Grant Robinson
Scientists have a rare opportunity to better understand the impacts humans have on whales.

News

Some positive trends reported at Anchorage’s Friday COVID press conference

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:39 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
It wasn’t all bad news coming out of the Friday COVID press conference for the Municipality of Anchorage.

News

5 candidates seek to unseat Rep. Young in the U.S. House of Representatives

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:39 PM AKDT
|
By Sean Maguire
Republican Congressman Don Young has held Alaska’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives for the past 47 years. Five Alaskans are looking to replace him in November.

News

State files suit over Federal Subsistence Board restrictions on popular hunting grounds

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:38 PM AKDT
|
By Hank Davis
The State of Alaska will dispute "subsistence-only" federal hunting restrictions in a widely popular caribou and moose hunting area (GMU13.)

News

Burn suspensions in effect for Mat-Su Valley, Kenai Peninsula

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:28 PM AKDT
|
By Cheyenne Mathews
The suspension was announced as red flag warnings have been issued for expected hot, dry and windy weather conditions.