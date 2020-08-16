Hiking family of four rescued near Beluga Point

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Seward Highway was closed in both directions causing a traffic back up for several hours Saturday as crews worked to rescue a stranded family of four.

Crews responded to the call around 1:45 p.m. According to the Anchorage Fire Department, the family was hiking on a trail near Beluga Point, when they got off trail and became stranded.

An AFD safety officer on scene said the family did not have any injuries, but a firefighter did become injured during the rescue when a small rock slide occurred. The firefighter’s injury was non-life threatening.

