Positively Alaskan: ‘Mask Lady’ makes a difference little by little

By Samie Solina
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:30 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today, she’s known as either the Mask Lady or Mask Fairy.

You might have seen her downtown or in grocery store parking lots handing out her creations to people who don’t have one or may have forgotten one.

“They asked us quilters to make masks,” Pillow said.

And her new persona was born.

Pillow, which is her legal name, has had many personas. In a past life, she was an exotic dancer and bodybuilder.

“I’m no longer a bodybuilder,” she said. “I have the physique of a 64-year-old housewife.”

Pillow went to a quilting group but has since turned most of her attention to mask-making. She has an immune-compromised roommate she wants to protect.

“When I see people without masks I’m thinking, she could get another infection and spend ten days in the hospital,” she said. “It’s not just COVID.”

She has made hundreds of masks and spent hundreds of dollars of her own money.

“That’s the best way to make yourself feel good,” Pillow said, “Is to help somebody else and I get a kick out of helping strangers.”

Latest News