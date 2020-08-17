37-year-old arrested for hit and run

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police have arrested 37-year-old Latosha Johnson after police say she was involved in a hit and run crash.

The car crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Schodde Street. Police say Johnson was intoxicated while driving a 2016 silver Ford SUV. As she was crossing the intersection, police say Johnson drove through a stop sign and collided with a 2015 silver Nissan.

Police say the Nissan sustained damage along the driver’s side and was pushed up against a barrier pole. The female driver and a passenger received non-life-threatening injuries, but only the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The officers that responded to the incident found Johnson in the Ford with “severe front-end damage,” but neither Johnson nor a passenger in the car sustained serious injuries.

Johnson was arrested and the breath sample she provided exhibited a blood alcohol level near “twice the legal limit,” police said.

Johnson has been charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an injury crash, reckless driving and assault.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.