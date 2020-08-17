Advertisement

37-year-old arrested for hit and run

(KTUU)
(KTUU)(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police have arrested 37-year-old Latosha Johnson after police say she was involved in a hit and run crash.

The car crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Richmond Avenue and Schodde Street. Police say Johnson was intoxicated while driving a 2016 silver Ford SUV. As she was crossing the intersection, police say Johnson drove through a stop sign and collided with a 2015 silver Nissan.

Police say the Nissan sustained damage along the driver’s side and was pushed up against a barrier pole. The female driver and a passenger received non-life-threatening injuries, but only the driver was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The officers that responded to the incident found Johnson in the Ford with “severe front-end damage,” but neither Johnson nor a passenger in the car sustained serious injuries.

Johnson was arrested and the breath sample she provided exhibited a blood alcohol level near “twice the legal limit,” police said.

Johnson has been charged with operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an injury crash, reckless driving and assault.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Underwater trash clean-up at Sand Lake

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
When you look out over a beautiful body of water like Sand Lake, it is hard to imagine their being literal tons of junk and garbage that people have tossed, lost, dropped and then simply forgotten about at the bottom. Alex Fancher the training Instructor at Dive Alaska says the best way to describe it is that "when things are out of sight they are often out of mind as well".

News

Alaska police investigate racist graffiti as hate crime

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By AP
Juneau police investigate racist graffiti as a hate crime

News

DHSS reports 50 new COVID-19 cases among residents in Alaska

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
DHSS reports 50 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

News

Statement from Senator Cathy Giessel on ANWR decision

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Marlise Irby
Senate President Giessel: ANWR decision a positive step for Alaska's future

Latest News

News

Back 2 school Tech

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Austin Sjong
Technology has been an important part of school for quite some time now, but during these unprecedented times, the right Tech can make all the difference. in Today’s Tech Beat the Morning Edition’s Austin Sjong shows us some of the best gear you can get.

News

UPDATE: Driver charged with OUI after hitting two children in a crosswalk in Government Hill

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Kristen Durand and Marlise Irby
According to APD, the boy had no injuries, but the girl was run over by the Explorer, and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

News

‘Worship is essential’ : Anchorage church on capacity limits

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Taylor Clark
The St. Nicholas of Myra Byzantine Catholic Church gives their take on the latest emergency order, and what they're doing to comply.

News

Anchorage boy creates custom art to help save Sealife Center

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:28 PM AKDT
|
By Kristen Durand
When six-year-old Evan Caynor learned that one of his all time favorite places, the Alaska Sealife Center, was in danger of closing, he knew he had to do something about it.

News

A good time to go to college, UAA leaders explain what the fall will look like

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 12:25 PM AKDT
|
By Taylor Clark
University of Alaska Anchorage is going through tough times just like most establishments right now, however, new resources and time at home is turning into opportunity for students according to University leaders.

News

DHSS reports 103 new COVID-19 cases among Alaska residents

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:43 AM AKDT
|
By Marlise Irby
103 resident cases and three nonresident cases