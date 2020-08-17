Advertisement

Actor-singer-songwriter Dennis Quaid set to play sold out show at Matanuska Brewing

(WVLT)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:38 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dennis Quaid is ready to hit the stage in Alaska. On August 20, at 7:00 p.m. Quaid, known on the big screen for his roles in The Big Easy, The Day After Tomorrow, and many more films, has a couple of stops during his tour of Alaska, one being Matanuska Brewing in Eagle River.

Quaid will be playing at the parking lot patio. According to Matt Tomter, one of the restaurant’s owners, the brewery will be “meeting all COVID-19 requirements.” Tomter said the venue has around 20,000 square feet to accommodate patrons and the tables will be set up outside and positioned 10 feet apart.

After the stop in Eagle River, Quaid will travel to Kodiak to play on August 21 and 22 at the Kodiak State Fair Grounds.

For tickets to the concert at the Kodiak State Fair Grounds click HERE.

