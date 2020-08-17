Alaska police investigate racist graffiti as hate crime

JUNEAU, Alaska - Alaska police are investigating racist graffiti in the woods near a Juneau middle school as a hate crime.

KTOO-FM reports the graffiti near Floyd Dryden Middle School is described by police as including hateful and vulgar messages. The markings were reported to the department on Wednesday.

Retired teacher Janna Lelchuk and her husband were walking their dogs at Adair-Kennedy Park last weekend when they stumbled upon the racist and obscene graffiti in white spray paint on a bridge and trees. Lelchuk took photos of the graffiti and posted them in a public social media group, which prompted local residents to organize a cleanup.