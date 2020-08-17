DHSS reports 50 new COVID-19 cases among residents in Alaska
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports 50 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,309 and 801 total nonresident cases.
Currently, there are 1,432 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,650 active cases.
Since March there have been 28 total deaths related to COVID-19.
- Municipality of Anchorage: 34
- Fairbanks North Star Borough: 4
- Juneau City and Borough: 1
- Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1
- Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2
- Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
- Bethel Census Area: 2
- Nome Census Area: 2
- North Slope Borough: 1
So far there have been 305,648 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.
