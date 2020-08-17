Advertisement

DHSS reports 50 new COVID-19 cases among residents in Alaska

(MGN Online)
By Marlise Irby
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services reports 50 new cases related to COVID-19 in Alaska residents. The new cases bring the COVID-19 total among Alaska residents to 4,309 and 801 total nonresident cases.

Currently, there are 1,432 total recovered cases or presumed recovered cases for both residents and non-residents and 3,650 active cases.

Since March there have been 28 total deaths related to COVID-19.

  • Municipality of Anchorage: 34
  • Fairbanks North Star Borough: 4
  • Juneau City and Borough: 1
  • Kenai Peninsula Borough: 1
  • Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2
  • Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1
  • Bethel Census Area: 2
  • Nome Census Area: 2
  • North Slope Borough: 1

So far there have been 305,648 COVID-19 tests done in the state. For more information on COVID-19 visit the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services Coronavirus Response Data Hub by clicking here.

