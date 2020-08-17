Driver strikes children in crosswalk in Government Hill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Police say two children were hit by a vehicle in a crosswalk in Government Hill. Police responded to the intersection of Hollywood Drive and E. Loop Road around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

An investigation found a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hollywood Drive and about to turn left onto E. Loop Road, when the driver failed to yield to pedestrian traffic and struck the children.

According to APD, the boy had no injuries, but the girl was run over by the Explorer. She was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the male driver remained on scene and was cooperative. No charges have been filed as police continue to investigate.

